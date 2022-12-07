Load Shedding

Faizel Patel
Senior Digital Journalist
7 Dec 2022
11:45 am

More pain as Eskom ramps up load shedding to stage 6

Eskom had initially announced stage 4 load shedding for Wednesday

Photo: iStock

Eskom has announced that load shedding will be ramped up to stage 6 on Wednesday.

“Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 12:00 until further notice. This is due to a high number of breakdowns since midnight, as well as the requirement to strictly preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves. Eskom will publish a full statement in due course,” said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Eskom initially ramped up load shedding to stage 4 on Wednesday, citing a number of breakdowns and shortages in generation capacity.

