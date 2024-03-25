Electricity minister claims reduced load shedding expected in winter

Ramokgopa gave details of how Eskom will collaborate with renewable energy service providers in an effort to reduce load shedding.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa announced that South Africa is likely to experience a decrease in power outages during the winter season compared to last year.

“As we bring down the planned outages it means that we are ramping up on available capacity so that we are able to meet demand and we don’t see the intensification of load shedding,” said Ramokgopa.

During a media briefing at the GCIS auditorium in Hatfield, Pretoria, the minister said Eskom is actively seeking long-term solutions to address load shedding.

Energy industry reshape

He said this includes collaborating with other service providers to incorporate renewable energy sources.

Ramokgopa highlighted the importance of enabling new generation capacity outside of Eskom.

“There is much more that we are doing just outside Eskom to enable new generation capacity so that we can secure a future that is more energy resilient, independent if we are able to attain energy sovereignty,” he said.

He mentioned that the Electricity Regulation Amendment (ERA) Bill has been passed by the National Assembly and will be considered at the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

He said the ERA Bill aims to reshape the South African energy landscape by facilitating easier production and sale of electricity in the country.

The minister explained that the ERA Bill will introduce a transmission system operator owned by the state and Eskom. This operator will ensure fair treatment and non-discriminatory access to the national grid for all electricity producers, he said.

Additionally, it establishes a market platform for multiple players to buy and sell electricity.

Benefits

Ramokgopa emphasised the benefits of the new system to both consumers and the economy.

He said the first benefit was the lowering of energy prices.

“We are moving away from a monopoly, of course Eskom continues to be a dominant player and also play into new generation capacity. But there are also players who are coming in the space,” he added.

The minister said a gradual increase in the reliability of supply is expected, which will breed more generation capacity.

Customers will also be able to choose if they want to buy from Eskom, utility scale providers or other suppliers in the market.

Additionally, Ramokgopa said the new generation system will breed more investments through a variety of new suppliers entering the energy industry.

“Lastly, it is going to increase innovation and introduce efficiency for you to survive as a new generator – you have to come at a price point that is better than existing players,” he said.

