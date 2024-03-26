Daily news update: NPA slams Mapisa-Nqakula’s bid | Joshlin suspects choose to remain behind bars | Peter De Villiers sacked by GOOD

News today includes the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has slammed the attempt by the counsel of National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to block her arrest as “an abuse of process”.

Meanwhile, Lorentia “Renz” Lombaard, one of the four charged in connection with the disappearance of the grade 1 Diazville Primary School pupil Joshlin Smith, withdrew her bail application Monday morning in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court.

Furthermore, the GOOD party has terminated former Springbok coach Peter De Villiers’ membership and removed him as a member of the Western Cape provincial legislature after allegations of sexual misconduct.

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms resulting in localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas, and bridges in parts of the Northern Cape and Western Cape. – full weather forecast here.

NPA slams Mapisa-Nqakula’s second bid to block her arrest as ‘abuse of process’

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has slammed the attempt by the counsel of National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to block her arrest as “an abuse of process”.

The High Court in Pretoria on Monday heard an application by the embattled Mapisa-Nqakula for a second order interdicting the NPA from arresting her.

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Theana Breugem

Judge Sulet Potterill said she will hand down her ruling on the application on 2 April. The state has undertaken not to arrest Mapisa-Nqakula until the ruling is delivered.

Meyiwa murder trial: ‘It cannot be proven accused was in Gauteng on day Senzo was killed’

Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, for accused one Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, argued in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday that it cannot be proven that his client was in Gauteng the day Senzo Meyiwa was killed.

Meyiwa was shot and killed while visiting his then partner, Kelly Khumalo, at her mother’s residence in Vosloorus on 26 October 2014.

Accused one, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, left, and accused two Bongani Ntanzi in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on 17 July. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

On Monday, Mngomezulu cross-examined Electronic National Administration Traffic Information System (eNatis) expert Christopher Matlou, who on Friday refuted claims by Sibiya that he was not in Gauteng between 2013 and 2015.

Joshlin Smith latest: All four suspects choose to remain behind bars

Lorentia “Renz” Lombaard, one of the four charged in connection with the disappearance of the grade 1 Diazville Primary School pupil Joshlin Smith, withdrew her bail application on Monday morning in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court.

The 32-year-old Middelpos resident face charges of human trafficking and kidnapping alongside her three co-accused: Joshlin’s mother Raquel “Kelly” Smith, Kelly’s boyfriend, Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis, and a close friend of the couple, Steveno van Rhyn.

Lorentia ‘Renz’ Lombaard, left, during her first appearance at the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on 18 March. Kelly Smith, the mother of little Joshlin, pictured top right, and her boyfriend, Jacquin ‘Boeta’ Appollis. Pictures: Screengrab via X/ @NewzroomAfrika and Facebook/ Gaytom McKanzie and Mayor Andre Truter

During the mother of four’s first court appearance on 18 March, state prosecutor Jacques van Zyl revealed in court that she made a confession before her arrest, but no further details of what had been confessed were provided.

Steinhoff legal head Stephan Grobler to plead not guilty

Steinhoff accused Stephan Grobler (64) plans to plead not guilty to charges of racketeering, three counts of fraud worth R21 billion, manipulation of financial statements and failure to report fraudulent activities.

The Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court granted Grobler, former company secretary and head of legal at Steinhoff, bail of R150 000.

Steinhoff. Picture: Supplied

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in a statement that Markus Jooste, who committed suicide on Thursday before he had to hand himself over to police to face the same charges, and Grobler allegedly conducted racketeering activities within the Steinhoff group, as certain executive employees captured it.

Peter De Villiers sacked by GOOD party for sexual misconduct

The GOOD party has terminated former Springbok coach Peter De Villiers’ membership and removed him as a member of the Western Cape provincial legislature after allegations of sexual misconduct.

This comes after the party received a formal complaint about De Villiers from another member of its party on 31 January 2024.

Former Springbok rugby coach Peter de Villiers. Picture: Gallo Images/Rapport/Theo Jeptha

GOOD’s National Management Committee (NMC) decision was based on the outcome of a party disciplinary process that found De Villiers guilty of breaching the GOOD constitution and code of conduct, said party spokesperson Matthew Cook on Monday.

In other news today:

