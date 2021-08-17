Water shutdown scheduled for Tshwane next week

Citizen reporter

Rand Water will implement a planned shutdown of its H28 Pipeline to allow for the connection of the newly constructed H42 Pipeline to it.

The H42 Pipeline is 10km long, running from Prison Gardens in Quaggaspoort to Gomsand in the City of Tshwane. It supplies water to the Hartebeeshoek Reservoir, said Rand Water in a statement on Tuesday.

According to spokesperson Justice Mohale, residents in Tshwane will experience water interruptions for 40 hours from 9am on Monday, 23 August, until 1pm on Wednesday, 25 August.

Though inconvenient, a tie-in connection with the existing H28 Pipeline is necessary to achieve a full operation of the H42 Pipeline, and will be done at the Atteridgeville Prison Gardens, said Mohale.

“The project will entail the isolation and drainage of the H28, cutting of the existing collar plate, fitting and welding of the pipelines before they are commissioned. The organisation has formally informed its customer (the City of Tshwane) of the shutdown and possible shortage of water supply in some areas during this period.”

The city will ensure water tankers are delivered to the areas that are affected.

These are the areas that will experience water-supply shortages during this period:

Atteridgeville

Pretoria Town and Townlands 351-JR

Saulsville

Schurweberg 488-JQ

Skurweplaas 353-JR

West Park

Laudium

Mooiplaats

Claudius

“Rand Water would like to urge customers to continue using water sparingly and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

