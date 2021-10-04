Sipho Mabena
Premium Journalist
3 minute read
4 Oct 2021
5:31 am
Local News

Zama Zamas using smuggled explosives to blast right under our homes

Sipho Mabena

Of grave concern is the illegal miners’ disregard for safety in their blasting operations, threatening lives of the public.

Picture: iStock
Smuggled explosives have emerged as the lifeline of illegal mining, with researchers blaming weak control systems and lack of targeted and effective detective work to determine the source of the illegal explosives. Of grave concern is the illegal miners’ disregard for safety in their blasting operations, threatening lives of the public. According to Institute for Security Studies (ISS) researchers, illegal miners or zama zamas run operations in which the profits outweigh the risks. According to the Minerals Council of South Africa, illegal mining cost the country R7 billion annually. In 2018 City of Joburg officials averted a potential catastrophe after...

