Rand Water shutdown: Tanks to be made available at ‘critical infrastructure’

Citizen Reporter

Water tanks will be made available across affected areas due to Rand Water’s three-day water-supply shutdown.

Last week, Rand Water announced its planned shut down of its B11 and B19 pipelines from 15 to 17 November that will see parts of Gauteng experiencing a shortage of water or low pressure.

The utility said the shutdown would not result in a total lack of water supply but water would flow into the system at reduced pressure and quantities.

Contingency plans

The Gauteng department of health has since indicated that it is aware and remains on high alert over the planned water interruptions.

“Despite no reported water interruptions in health facilities this morning, the department continues to monitor the situation across its facilities,” the department said in a statement on Monday.

ALSO READ: What you need to know about Rand Water’s 54-hour water shutdown

The department also said it had put some contingency plans in place – together with Rand Water – to ensure health facilities in Johannesburg are not heavily affected by the water shutdown.

“Water tankers and mobile toilets have been deployed by Joburg Water in various health facilities such as Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital and Helen Joseph Hospital, among others.

“This is in addition to existing reservoir resources in the various health facilities that fall in the affected areas of the planned water interruption. Facility managers have also put plans in place to ensure there is minimised use of water in non-essential areas,” the department added.

Restoration

Rand Water’s CEO Mahlomola Mehlo, meanwhile, revealed that additional water tanks would be available if water was to run out.

“Schools, hospitals and all critical infrastructure will have tankers around the close vicinity. We have also ensured that there are tankers that are on standby that will cover that critical infrastructure just to make sure they don’t run out of water,” he told eNCA.

Mehlo said water supply would be fully restored on Thursday.

READ MORE: Why Rand Water’s maintenance is a necessary evil

“After 54 hours, we will start to recharge the line. One should start seeing a gradual restoration of supply in those areas that would have been affected either as a result of low pressure or water shortages.

“The period between Wednesday afternoon towards the evening up to Thursday morning, [residents will] see a full restoration. With water, unfortunately, it is not like electricity where you just press a button and the water starts to flow.

“It takes a bit of time to recharge the network and the lower-lying areas will be the first ones to receive the water. Then as the system recharges, the higher-lying areas will start to see the improvements,” he continued to say.