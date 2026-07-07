Rand Water cuts put on hold

Officials agreed on a seven-day plan to fix the municipality's water debt crisis while keeping supply flowing to residents.

The Gauteng Provincial Government has welcomed the outcome of a high-level meeting aimed at resolving the water crisis in Lesedi Local Municipality.

Gauteng government spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga on Tuesday said a meeting was held, bringing together representatives from the Gauteng Provincial Government, the Department of Water and Sanitation, Rand Water, Lesedi Local Municipality and other relevant authorities to find a sustainable solution to the municipality’s outstanding water debt while ensuring that residents continue to receive uninterrupted access to water in the area.

According to Mhlanga, the parties agreed that the immediate priority is to safeguard water services for communities while implementing a practical financial recovery plan that addresses the municipality’s historical debt and strengthens its long-term financial sustainability.

“As part of the agreement, the previously implemented 20% reduction in water supply by Rand Water will remain suspended while the recovery process is underway,” the Gauteng government said.

Technical team to report within a week

Mhlanga said a multi-disciplinary technical team has been established, comprising representatives from the Department of Water and Sanitation, Rand Water, Lesedi Local Municipality, the Gauteng Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), the Office of the Premier and Gauteng Provincial Treasury.

“The technical team has been given seven days to develop a comprehensive financial and operational recovery plan,” he said.

He added that the report would assess the municipality’s financial position, revenue collection systems, water losses, infrastructure, metering and telemetry, as well as sustainable options for repaying historical debt while maintaining reliable water services.

Municipality points to falling revenue

According to Mhlanga, the municipality outlined several structural challenges that have contributed to its financial difficulties, including declining revenue following the reduction of major industrial activity, a low revenue collection rate, an increasing number of indigent households, and rising operational costs.

The municipality also highlighted measures already in place to improve revenue collection, contain costs, strengthen water demand management, and stimulate local economic development.

Rand Water responds, violence condemned

“Rand Water reaffirmed its commitment to working collaboratively with government while emphasising the importance of ensuring the long-term financial sustainability of the bulk water supply system for Gauteng and surrounding areas,” the Gauteng government said.

Mhlanga added that the meeting also expressed concern about recent incidents of violence and damage to property associated with the water supply disruptions, with all partners condemning criminal acts and appealing to residents to raise concerns peacefully.