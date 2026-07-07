Rand Water to shut down taps for 12 hours: Here’s when you will be affected

Residents are encouraged to store enough water for essential household use ahead of the maintenance.

Johannesburg residents have been warned to prepare for a second round of water disruptions after Rand Water announced a 12-hour maintenance shutdown scheduled for next Friday.

What residents needed to know

Johannesburg Water on Tuesday said bulk supplier Rand Water was set to carry out the second and final phase of its planned maintenance programme.

The water utility’s spokesperson, Nombuso Shabalala, confirmed the timing, saying residents were “reminded that Randwater will be undertaking the second and final phase of its planned maintenance on Friday, the 17th of July, 2026.”

She added that the work would run from 7am until 7pm.

Joburg Water confirmed that the first phase of the works was completed successfully between 29 May 29 and 2 June 2026.

The utility noted that the extent of disruption would differ from suburb to suburb.

“Some areas will be affected by low water pressure to no water for duration of the maintenance.”

Which areas are affected

Johannesburg Water listed the Palmiet, Zwartkopjes, and Eikenhof systems as the Rand Water infrastructure undergoing maintenance, linked to Eskom-related maintenance at the Zuikerbosch plant.

Customers supplied by the following systems will be affected:

Sandton,

Randjieslaagte,

Midrand,

Linksfield,

South Hills,

Crown Gardens,

Commando, which comprises of Brixton, Crosby and Hurst Hill,

Randburg,

Roodeport,

Soweto,

Lenasia,

CBD systems which include: Yeoville, Berea-Parktown, Alan Manor, Aeroton, Eagles Nest, and

Parktown

“Systems will experience low water pressure to no water for the duration of the 12-hour maintenance,” Shabalala emphasised.

Expected impact on supply

Joburg Water indicated that Palmiet would continue pumping at 78% capacity, equivalent to 1,600 megalitres per day, while Zwartkopjes was expected to operate at 50%, delivering 300 megalitres per day.

Eikenhof was also set to run at 50%, supplying 600 megalitres, whereas Daleside was expected to keep pumping at full load throughout the maintenance window.

Recovery timeline and precautions

Shabalala urged households to prepare in advance, saying “residents are further encouraged to store enough water for essential household use ahead of the maintenance.”

She also gave an assurance that “Johannesburg Water will provide regular updates throughout the maintenance period.”

The utility further reminded the public that although the shutdown itself would last 12 hours, full recovery of water pressure across the affected systems could take several days afterwards.