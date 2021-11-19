Joburg reservoirs still struggling after Rand Water repairs

Citizen Reporter

Low pressure in water reservoirs after planned maintenance work on the B19 pipeline is continuing on Friday.

Rand Water completed its maintenance of the pipeline on Wednesday, which saw two other pipelines, B5 and B11, tie into it.

This, the utility explained, would increase the volumes of the B19 pipeline, ensuring “sustainable supply of water” to consumers.

On Thursday, Rand Water assured that although reservoirs were “very low” following the intense maintenance, they would recover in time.

With the problem persisting on Friday, Rand Water and Johannesburg Water met to “ascertain the extent of the current water outages” affecting Johannesburg.

“Whilst the situation is steadily improving, there remain certain areas where there is no water,” the utility later said in a statement.

As of midday, the following reservoirs in Johannesburg were still struggling to pump water to consumers:

Crown Gardens

Hurst Hill

Waterfall tower

Linden one reservoir and tower

Quellerina

Reservoirs and towers that are stable but at low levels include:

Most of the reservoirs and towers in Soweto

Helderkruin reservoir

Northcliff reservoir

Most Roodepoort reservoirs and towers

Joburg Water’s Hector Norris pump station is also operating at a minimal level, which is impacting the Johannesburg CBD.

Those who do have access to water are urged to use the precious resource sparingly.

Rand Water committed to resolving the matter as soon as possible.