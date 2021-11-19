Local News

Joburg reservoirs still struggling after Rand Water repairs

After scheduled pipeline maintenance, Rand Water said reservoir volumes remain very low, leaving many consumers without any water.

At least five water reservoirs are still struggling to pump water after scheduled Rand Water repairs. Photo for illustration: iStock

Low pressure in water reservoirs after planned maintenance work on the B19 pipeline is continuing on Friday.

Rand Water completed its maintenance of the pipeline on Wednesday, which saw two other pipelines, B5 and B11, tie into it.

ALSO READ: Rand Water successfully completes tie-in of B11 and B19 pipelines

This, the utility explained, would increase the volumes of the B19 pipeline, ensuring “sustainable supply of water” to consumers. 

On Thursday, Rand Water assured that although reservoirs were “very low” following the intense maintenance, they would recover in time. 

With the problem persisting on Friday, Rand Water and Johannesburg Water met to “ascertain the extent of the current water outages” affecting Johannesburg. 

ALSO READ: ‘Reservoirs still low’ after completion of pipeline repairs, says Rand Water

“Whilst the situation is steadily improving, there remain certain areas where there is no water,” the utility later said in a statement.  

As of midday, the following reservoirs in Johannesburg were still struggling to pump water to consumers: 

  • Crown Gardens 
  • Hurst Hill
  • Waterfall tower
  • Linden one reservoir and tower
  • Quellerina 

Reservoirs and towers that are stable but at low levels include: 

  • Most of the reservoirs and towers in Soweto
  • Helderkruin reservoir
  • Northcliff reservoir
  • Most Roodepoort reservoirs and towers

Joburg Water’s Hector Norris pump station is also operating at a minimal level, which is impacting the Johannesburg CBD.

Those who do have access to water are urged to use the precious resource sparingly. 

Rand Water committed to resolving the matter as soon as possible. 

