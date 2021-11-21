Local News

21 Nov 2021
These are the roads to avoid during today’s Ride Joburg cycle race

More than 12 000 cyclists are taking on Joburg's streets this Sunday morning in the Ride Joburg road race, so you should plan your routes.

Picture: Getty Images

The 2021 947 Ride Joburg Road challenge started early on Sunday morning, and the route is taking cyclists across 97 km of some of the busiest roads in Johannesburg.

More than 12 000 cyclists took off from the FNB stadium at daybreak, and are currently nearing the halfway mark.

If you need to get out for some shopping, it would be best to avoid the roads below, to ensure you don’t get held up or forced to reroute.

947-Ride-Joburg-ROAD_Route-MAPDownload

Some of the major roads affected include:

— Nasrec Road
— Soweto Highway
— N17 Offramp
— Jan Smuts
— Bram Fischer
— Witkoppen
— M1 South
— Joe Slovo
— M2 West

The riders will finish the race at the FNB stadium, where they started after taking a circuitous route through Joburg.

