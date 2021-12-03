Bedfordview power supply restored after three days of no electricity

Citizen Reporter

Bedfordview residents are breathing a sigh of relief after power supply to the area was restored after three days without electricity.

An attempted cable theft incident had left residents in the dark and Eskom scrambling to repair the extensive damage.

But now the power utility has managed to restore power supply – two days ahead of schedule on Thursday at 10pm – to the Bedfordview substation which supplies the City of Ekurhuleni’s Bedfordview customers.

The power utility had initially estimated the power outage would last until Saturday.

Technicians worked around the clock to accelerate the repair process, despite delays caused by heavy rainfall this week.

“The construction work entailed digging stretches of trenches that will be supported (often referred to as shoring). This is to prevent the walls from collapsing and ensure employees’ safety during work [that] has already commenced,” said Eskom Gauteng spokesperson Amanda Qithi.

There was extensive damage caused by the attempted cable theft and vandalism of back-feeding oil-filled cables and electricity infrastructure.

“We would like to thank the team that worked tirelessly on the project, the support received from [City of Ekurhuleni] executive mayor, Tania Campbell, the Bedfordview ward 20 councillor, Jill Humpreys, Pizza Perfect in Bedfordview, and the community of Bedfordview who remained patient throughout this ordeal,” said Eskom’s maintenance and operations manager Mashangu Xivambu.

The fight against theft and vandalism is ongoing and it requires partnership with more stakeholders, especially the communities.

Eskom said it would continue to investigate and implement alternative measures that would assist the utility to prevent theft and vandalism of its electricity infrastructure.

Members of the public are requested to report criminal activities such as illegal connections, theft and vandalism of electricity infrastructure to the authorities, or to the Eskom Crime Line on 0800-11-27-22.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney