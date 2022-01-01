Woman dies, child injured in head-on KZN crash

Citizen Reporter

A 35-year-old woman has died and a child injured in a head-on crash in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday afternoon.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), a red Nissan Sentra driving in the direction of the Phoenix highway veered into oncoming traffic before knocking into the side of a white Toyota Quantum.

The Nissan Sentra that veered into oncoming traffic, before crashing into the VW Polo. Photo: Reaction Unit South Africa

The sedan then collided head-on into a VW Polo.

The crushed VW Polo. Photo: Reaction Unit South Africa

The driver of the Sentra and a female passenger in the Polo were seriously injured, while a six-year-old girl sustained moderate industries.

None of the taxi passengers were injured.

Rusa paramedics, as well as provincial emergency services and Accimed were at the scene.

The scene of the Phoenix, KZN crash. Photo: Reaction Unit South Africa

Treacherous roads

On New Year’s Eve, six people including four children died after a truck and a bakkie collided on the N1 highway at Planknek in Polokwane.

A bakkie was found in one lane, and the truck with a trailer attacked was found on its roof on the other side of the highway.

Both vehicles reportedly sustained significant damage in the crash.

At least six people died in the N1 Polokwane crash. Photo: Arrive Alive

The children and two adults were travelling in the bakkie. Two other men were found trapped inside the truck.

Four people also lost their lives and two were critically injured on Friday after the vehicle they were travelling in rolled on the N3 in Heidelberg, Gauteng.

Two men and two women were pronounced dead, while another man and woman were found with several injuries. They are in critical condition, and were transported to nearby hospitals for urgent care.

