‘We want to work with Operation Dudula’ – Premier Makhura

Citizen Reporter

The Gauteng provincial government plans to work with anti-migrant organisation Operation Dudula, said Premier David Makhura.

The controversial organisation, formed in Soweto to fight illegal immigration, has been in the streets of Gauteng in recent days targeting immigrants and traders.

Last month, members of Operation Dudula flattened the Bara Taxi Rank in Soweto in a “clean up” to remove illegal immigrants and criminal activities in the area. They then moved on to other areas such as Orange Grove, Hillbrow and Alexandra.

Their actions drew widespread criticism, with many accusing the organisation of stoking xenophobia.

Makhura said the group shouldn’t turn to vigilantism.

“I see the mobilisation… it’s citizens who feel authorities and law enforcement are not doing their job. I want to appeal to them to not take the law into their own hands, because we will end up having violence.”

“As Gauteng government, we want to work with all civil organisations such as Operation Dudula, we want to work with them and law enforcement agencies,” the premier told eNCA.

Part of his state of the province address (Sopa) on Monday, Makhura said, will deal with immigration.

On Tuesday, Operation Dudula members were met with resistance from traders in Alexandra. As they marched to Watt Avenue in the township, some members kicked and overturned traders’ goods on the way.

At least four people responded by firing gunshots in the air to disperse the marchers.

The organisation’s leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini has accused undocumented foreign nationals of being responsible for increasing levels of crimes and drug dealing in communities.

