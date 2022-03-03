Elite SAPS unit to compete in international Swat challenge

Citizen Reporter

Ten Saps Special Task Force (STF) members have been selected to take part in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Swat Challenge held in Dubai from 13 – 17 March 2022.

International Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) teams are expected to go head to head in five challenge categories designed to test tactical and weaponry professionals.

The main aim of this event is to encourage an exchange of techniques and promote the high level of tactical skills, mental focu,s and physical endurance of the swat teams.

The challenge will take place in Dubai’s Swat Training Facility across a world-class setting.

According to the Swat Challenge website Dubai has committed to pursuing the highest level of policing practice.

Picture – Saps

“It offers a very special opportunity for the UAE to witness and understand the incredible level of skill possessed by these top-level policing professionals in the spirit of collaboration, exchange of ideas, mutual positive values, solidarity and respect.”

Outgoing Saps National Commissioner General Khehla Sitole has extended his good wishes to the South African team.

The elite unit leaves for the competition on Friday, 04 March 2022.

“We wish the team all the best. We are confident that the team is well prepared to take on the challenges presented at the UAE Swat Challenge,” said Sitole.

“The members have put in the hard work and long hours in preparation for this competition. With their expertise, we are confident that the team will give their best but most importantly benchmark from other countries with a view of bringing ideas back home to share with other members within the specialized units”, he added.

The Special Task Force (STF) is a highly specialized unit within the SAPS whose members are responsible for only responding to high-risk incidents, which include hostage incidents, search and rescue missions, as well as providing Specialised Operational Support (SOS) to other units within the Saps.



