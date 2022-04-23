One killed, seven including two children injured in North West road crashes

Faizel Patel

One person has been killed and seven others including two children, were injured in two separate accidents in Potchefstroom in the North West province.

In the first accident a car and a truck collided on the N12, approximately 30km outside Potchefstroom.

Paramedics said they found the truck and car parked on the road on their arrival at the scene on Friday night.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said a woman in her 60’s was found in the car while a two-year-old girl and 11-year-old girl were seated outside.

“A 35-year-old woman was seen walking around. Medics assessed the patients and found a two-year-old and a woman in her 60s in a serious condition, while the 11-year-old and 35-year-old had sustained moderate injuries.”

“The patients were treated and the two seriously injured were provided with pain-relief medication before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care,” Meiring said.

Meanwhile, a woman was killed and three others injured when a bakkie and a mini-van collided on the N12, approximately 20km outside of Potchefstroom towards Klerksdorp on Friday afternoon.

Meiring said paramedics found the mini-van and bakkie parked on the side of the road a short distance apart.

He said medics found the body of a woman in her 60’s lying in the driver’s seat of the mini-van while a 13-year-old girl was seated at the back.

“A 16-year-old girl was sitting outside the van while the bakkie driver was seen walking around. Medics assessed the patients and found that the woman in the van had sustained fatal injuries and showed no signs of life. The 13-year-old girl was in a serious condition, while the 16-year-old girl and the bakkie driver had sustained moderate injuries.”

The patients were treated and transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

Local authorities had arrived to investigate both accidents.

