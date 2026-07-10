Police arrest two in murder of Mahikeng activist Thato Molosankwe

Suspects aged 28 and 38 have been linked to the May attack as Saps probes the wider syndicate behind murders, robberies and drug dealing.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has made a breakthrough in one of the most high-profile murder investigations in the North West, the brutal murder of community activist Thato Molosankwe.

Saps have arrested two suspects aged 28 and 38 in connection with Molosankwe’s 20 May 2026 murder.

Two arrested for Molosankwe’s murder

The Mahikeng community activist and traditional healer, who was known by many for speaking out against crime, gender-based violence, corruption and social decay, was slain in an attack at his home in Lomanyaneng.

He sustained multiple gunshot wounds, and tragically succumbed to his injuries. The suspects fled the scene on foot before climbing into a getaway vehicle that was strategically positioned nearby.

“The murder of Mr Molosankwe sent shockwaves throughout the province and the country. It was a senseless and brazen attack that claimed the life of a man who was known by many for speaking out against crime and wrongdoing,” North West acting police commissioner Major General Ryno Naidoo said during a media briefing.

The police met and briefed the Molosankwe family on the developments in the cases on Friday. Naidoo emphasised that it was important that the family heard the news directly from the Saps before it was shared with the public.

“We remain mindful of the pain and loss they continue to endure, and we assured them that our investigation remains active and that we will continue to pursue everyone involved in this senseless murder until they are brought before a court of law,” he said.

Following Molosankwe’s death, the provincial murder and robbery unit launched an intensive investigation. Naidoo said the investigators analysed every lead, interviewed witnesses, gathered forensic evidence and followed intelligence-driven information.

One suspect linked to other Mahikeng murders

This led to the arrest of two suspects linked directly to the community activist’s murder.

The police nabbed the first suspect on 23 May, three days after Molosankwe was killed. The suspect was arrested in connection with another serious case, the murders of Mahikeng business owners Sergio and Marlene Gomez.

“We confirm that the suspect has remained in police custody since that arrest and has now also been linked to the murder of Mr Molosankwe,” Saps said.

Detectives and intelligence teams traced and nabbed the second suspect at an apartment in Mmabatho Extension 39 following further investigations.

“Evidence gathered thus far indicates that these suspects formed part of the group responsible for carrying out the attack on Mr Molosankwe,” Naidoo added.

The provincial commissioner, however, said that although these arrests are a milestone, the police’s work is far from over.

Saps probes wider syndicate behind murders, robberies and drug dealing

He said investigators are working to recover the firearms used in the murder and the vehicle the suspect used to flee the scene. Naidoo confirmed that the police are aware of the vehicle’s whereabouts and that they are in the process of seizing it.

The Saps’ investigation has also uncovered information suggesting that these suspects are linked to a broader criminal network.

“As police we do believe that we have broken the back of a syndicate allegedly involved in several serious and violent crimes, including murders, business robberies and the illegal dealing of drugs,” Naidoo said.

“This investigation therefore extends far beyond one murder case. We are systematically dismantling an organised criminal network that has terrorised communities in Mahikeng and surrounding areas.”

The police are also still investigating the motive behind Molosankwe’s murder.

Police searching for additional suspects

The commissioner said that while the investigation remains active, the Saps cannot rule out the possibility that his activism may have been one of the reasons why Molosankwe was targeted. However, investigators will continue to follow every piece of evidence objectively.

“The investigation has not been concluded. We are actively searching for additional suspects who participated in the planning and execution of this murder,” Naidoo said.

“Based on the progress made thus far, we are confident that the Provincial Murder and Robbery Unit is close to making further breakthroughs.”

Both suspects will appear before the Mmabatho Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 13 July.

Following Molosankwe’s murder, North West MEC for the department of community safety and transport management, Wessels Morweng, called for calm and urged the public to help the police with any information to expedite arrests.

Morweng said the activist gained national prominence for his 1 300km Cape Town to Mahikeng walk against women and child abuse, later attempting a Cape to Cairo walk. Molosankwe also became a community activist known for protecting local businesses during the July 2021 unrest.

“With the community support, the cold-blooded criminals who did this will be apprehended. Once more we are appealing for calm, as such a dastardly act has the potential to whip up emotions. We are confident that soon the police will have a breakthrough,” the MEC said.

Fears whistleblowers and community organisers are being silenced

The South African Federation of Trade Unions said Molosankwe’s murder highlighted growing concerns over violence and the vulnerability of activists in South Africa amid a pattern of silencing whistleblowers and community organisers.

“The working class and poor communities already live under unbearable conditions of unemployment, poverty, crime, corruption, drugs, gender-based violence, and collapsing public services,” the union said.

“Community activists often become the last line of defence where the state has failed. Their protection must become a national priority.”