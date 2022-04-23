KZN man arrested for allegedly molesting two girls at a mosque

Faizel Patel

A 43-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting two girls in a toilet at a mosque in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood the incident happened on Friday in a place popularly known as Chubby’s Garage in Verulam.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said on arrival at the mosque, its members found a crowd of between 60 and 80 people allegedly assaulting a man accused of molesting two girls aged five and six-years-old.

Rusa said the children had told officers that they were playing in their yard next to the mosque when the suspect called them.

“Both girls followed the man to the toilet where he removed their pants and sexually assaulted them. He then gave the elder girl R20 and the younger child R12 before asking them to return home.

The six-year-old informed her mother about the incident. She then rallied the community and confronted the suspect.”

The man was said to have admitted to molesting both girls and the crowd began assaulting him.

Rusa said the community indicated that the suspect arrived from Johannesburg two years ago.

“He was unable to secure employment and ended up living as a vagrant. Approximately three weeks ago, he was given an opportunity to reside in the place of worship in exchange for him conducting odd jobs.”

Rusa officers placed the suspect under arrest and handed him over to the Verulam police.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old Zimbabwean national has been handed two life sentences for raping and killing a British businesswoman living in South Africa.

Andrea Imbayarwo appeared in Limpopo’s Polokwane High Court on Thursday where Judge Marissa Naude-Odendaal handed down the hefty sentence.

Imbayarwo was convicted for raping and killing Christine Robinson, who was the owner of Raditau Lodge in Thabazimbi in 2014.

During sentencing, Naude-Ondedaal described Imbayarwo’s crime as “heinous and shocking.

Robinson was a 59-year-old former teacher who was originally from Liverpool.

She had been living in the country for a decade.

