Poor working conditions cannot be blamed for deaths of KZN health workers – ombud

Investigation into six deaths finds no direct link to bullying or victimisation, but flags systemic problems across hospitals.

Health Ombud Professor Taole Mokoena told the media on Wednesday that his investigation into the deaths of six healthcare professionals in KwaZulu-Natal public hospitals had found no direct link between the deaths and poor working conditions.

The joint investigation, conducted with the Public Service Commission, examined deaths at Addington, Port Shepstone, Ngwelezane, Vryheid, Prince Mshiyeni Memorial and Benedictine hospitals.

It followed a complaint lodged independently by Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and then parliamentary health committee chairperson Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo.

“The investigation found no evidence pointing to direct causal link between the deaths under the investigation and workplace bullying, victimisation, adverse working conditions at any of the facilities concerned,” Mokoena said.

Systemic failures uncovered

While clearing working conditions as a direct cause, Mokoena said the inquiry had exposed serious cracks in the system.

He listed ongoing staff shortages, frozen posts, excessive workloads, resource constraints, infrastructure disrepair and inadequate wellness support among the concerns.

“These issues require urgent attention because they affect both the health workers and indirectly the quality of care provided to the public,” he said.

Motsoaledi backed the findings and linked them to years of budget austerity in the health sector.

“Austerity is also not a victimless occurrence. It victimises the public, especially those who use the public health care system,” he said.

He revealed that Treasury had allocated R20.9 billion over three years to help provinces move away from austerity measures, though he said this fell short of what was needed.

Individual cases detailed

Mokoena said intern Dr Alulutho Mazwi did not die on duty, as widely reported, but became ill with complications of uncontrolled diabetes at his residence.

“The investigation established that the social media messages alleging that Dr Mazwi was informed by his superior that he was unwell but was instructed to report to duty were a fabrication,” Mokoena said.

He added that interns at the hospital feared taking sick leave in case it extended their training.

Radiographer Mvelo Cele died of cardiac arrest while on duty, Dr Siyabonga Zulu died in a car accident returning from a soccer match, and Dr Francis Idika died of a ruptured aortic aneurysm, disproving claims he had taken his own life over workplace bullying.

Furthermore, the ombud said Dr S.I. Ngidi, linked to a fraudulent birth registration, died by suicide while off duty.

Mokoena said weak document controls, including pre-signed blank forms, had made him a suspect in a scheme he was not directly involved in.

Minister defends interns, rejects sick-leave fears

Motsoaledi pushed back against suggestions that interns avoid sick leave out of fear of losing their placements. “That’s not the policy of government. And I don’t think over the years you will know and point to many people who could not complete their internship because they fell sick,” he said, adding that only gross misconduct ends an internship early.

The report has been referred to the Office of Health Standards Compliance for monitoring.

Mokoena said the findings should be seen “not merely as a record of findings” but as a call for accountability across the health system.

Watch: Health Ombud briefs media