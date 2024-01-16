Bus tragedy: Ramaphosa soothes broken hearts

Five people lost their lives in the accident on the R71 and several others escaped the accident with injuries.

President Cyril Ramaphosa spent the better part of the day in Limpopo soothing broken hearts and giving moral support to families of the bus accident that took place on the R71 road between Boyne City Moria and Tzaneen on Saturday.

The accident took place just after 3am while transporting hundreds of ANC members and supporters to the party’s 112 January 8 unniversary in Mbombela in the Mpumalanga province.

Limpopo transport and community safety departnent, led by MEC Florence Radzilani said three busses were traveling along the road in a convoy when the third bus hit the second at the back and fell down the slope into a gorge.

Radzilane, who is also current Limpopo ANC deputy provincial chair said five people lost their lives in the accident and several others escaped the accident with injuries.

Those who passed on are from Molemole local municipality in the Peter Mokaba region. The deceased are identified as Mashao Setabola of ward 04, Mosima Makganyoga ward 2, Mapula Lekina Rakubu ward 2, Margaret Rakubu ward 2 and Manti Bertha Mafomo also of ward 2.

Speaking at the Mankweng Hospital outside Polokwane on Tuesday, MEC for Health in Limpopo, Phophi Ramathuba said a total of 57 injured victims were admitted in different hospitals in the province for medical checkup and treatment.

She said two more passengers from the other bus were later also admitted to make 59, the total number of admitted patients in different Limpopo hospitals.

“Most of them were checked, treated and discharged. We have atleast nine patients still receiving medical attention in our hospitals,” she said.

Ramathuba said by midday yesterday, all post mortems and issuing of death certificates was done.

“The provincial leadership of the ANC, led by premier Stan Mathabatha is currently busy with bereaved families and affected ANC branches organising a memorial service and funerals for our departed comrades,” she said. The MEC said the province has made an undertaking that all the deceased would receive a befitting send-off.

On his arrival, Ramaphosa paid a courtesy visit to patients in Mankweng Hospital, had a site inspection of the hospital MRI and had a meeting with five families of the deceased comrades and ANC leaders in the province and the sub-region before meeting patients who were discharged from the hospitals. The president further addressed cmunity members at Eisleben Community Hall.

After the visit to the hospitals, Ramaphosa thanked the hospital staff and the management for their hardwork and hospitality.

He said from the remarks of the patients they said they were pleased with the manner inwhich they have been treated and the professionalsm showed by nurses, doctors and the general staff. Raphosa said the patients said the hospitals are clean and they were pleased by the hospital condition that they said was conducive to healing.

“And i saw that our healthcare system does rise to the occassion when we have disasters. And I literally saw the National Health Insurance at work. This is precisely what we always wanted with our health system. Thos was a disaster and no one ever wished for thos to happen,” said Ramaphosa before proceeding to meet family relatives.