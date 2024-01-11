Five killed, 10 injured in head-on crash in Eastern Cape

A Toyota Fortune with two occupants from the Sulenkama direction collided with a fully loaded Toyota Quantum from Qumbu.

Two vehicles collided head-on on the Sulenkama road in Qumbu. Photo: Eastern Cape Transport Department

Five people have been killed in a head-on collision in the Eastern Cape.

Ten others sustained injuries, after the two vehicles collided head on on the Sulenkama road in Qumbu at about 6pm on Wednesday evening.

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said a Toyota Fortuner with two occupants from the Sulenkama direction collided with a fully loaded Toyota Quantum from Qumbu town.

“At least five occupants (three women and two men) from the minibus taxi dead on the scene including the driver. The injured, including both occupants of the Fortune and eight passengers from minibus taxi, were taken to Nurse Knight (Sulenkama) hospital and Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital for medical attention.”

Binqose said the circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash is still unknown at this stage.

“A case of culpable homicide has been opened at Qumbu Saps for further investigation.”

Accident

Earlier this week, two people also lost their lives, while two others sustained severe injuries, after two vehicles collided head on in the Eastern Cape.

Binqose said the accident happened on the N2 road in Humansdorp at Witterklip bridge towards Plettenberg Bay.

“A Mini Cooper with one person (male) from Humansdorp direction heading to Plettenberg Bay collided with a Hyundai with 3 occupants (two males one female) from Plettenberg Bay heading to Humansdorp. Two occupants from Hyundai (male driver and female passenger) died on impact.

“The injured driver of mini Cooper and passenger of Hyundai sustained severe injuries and taken to Karriedouw Hospital for medical attention,” Binqose said.

Mbongeni Ngema

Binqose said the cause for the crash is being investigated.

“A case of culpable homicide has been opened at Stormsriver Saps for further investigations.”

Last year, legendary South African playwright, musician and creator of the iconic South African play Sarafina! Mbongeni Ngema passed away in a head-on collision in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape,

A passenger in the vehicle, Ngema, was returning from a funeral.

