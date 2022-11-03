City Parks issues R246k in fines for cutting trees illegally in Joburg

Citizen Reporter

Cutting down a tree outside your property without following the correct process could land you a fine of up to R60 000.

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo spokesperson Jenny Moodley told this to Randburg Sun while the publication was following up on such an incident in Randpark.

Latest tree cutting infringement

Residents new to the area cut down a white stinkwood tree on the pavement outside their boundary wall next to the road.

Moodley said rangers responded to the incident immediately.

City Parks rangers Robert Tshishonge, Veronica Ngoepe and Edgar Maphoso respond to the incident of a tree being cut down in Stompneus Road, Randpark. Photo: Randburg Sun

“A culprit was identified and the penalty process has commenced,” she confirmed.

“Last month we issued fines worth a total of R246 000 for a number of incidents.”

Robins Residents and Ratepayers Association chairperson Irvin Sammons said this was just one of a few recent incidents of people cutting down trees on pavements.

“Some people just do not know that trees growing on pavements belong to the City of Joburg and permission is needed to cut them,” he said.

“Joburg has an ageing tree canopy that has been threatened by the shot hole borer beetle. We are doing our best to protect our trees and we do not let these people get away [with it].”

Tree cutting Ts and Cs

Moodley said there was no minimum or maximum fine issued, but that the amount was usually between R10 000 and R60 000.

She said the amount transgressors were fined depended on a tree’s size, age, location, species, and whether it had heritage value.

Even pruning trees without permission can land you in hot water.

City Sightseeing SA also recently used a Johannesburg sightseeing bus as a dump truck for the offcuts while pruning branches of trees in Sandton without permission.

The City of Johannesburg said it aware of an incident surrounding a red sightseeing bus being used as dump truck for branches of pruned trees to be discarded. Video: Supplied #CityofJohannesbug @CityofJoburgZA @JoburgParksZoo pic.twitter.com/BkKsHENi5t— ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? (@FaizelPatel143) November 1, 2022

Community development MMC Ronald Harris said the city was taking action against City Sightseeing SA.

And last year, JMPD arrested and charged six people with malicious damage to public infrastructure for pruning six acadia trees estimated to be as old as 30 years.

The value of the trees, located along William Nicol Drive, came to an estimated R600 000, according to City Parks and Zoo’s senior horticulturalist Joseph Ndou.

The employees said they had pruned the trees at the instruction of a nearby shopping centre because they were blocking advertising signage.

