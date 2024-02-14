City of Tshwane fires 2 metro cops for corruption, issues warnings to 5 more

The council has also been holding regular departmental meetings to deal with the problem of criminal actions among officials.

The City of Tshwane has taken action against seven Tshwane Metro Police Department officials who were found guilty of serious misconduct, including extortion.

The council’s MMC for Community Safety, Ald Grandi Theunissen revealed on Wednesday that two of these officials had been issued with dismissal letters and the remaining signed written warnings.

“Disciplinary proceedings against the two officials started in February and August 2023, respectively,” Theunissen said.

“While it may look concerning that it took the City nearly a year in one case and six months in the other to get to this point, it is important to note that the illegal strike action placed an additional burden on Group Human Capital Management, which was key to the proceedings.”

He said the council is duty-bound to use every avenue to ensure that officials who break the law face the consequences.

“As such, I have instructed the recently appointed Chief of Police, Yolanda Faro, to bring back discipline and re-establish strong command and control.

“While this feat may seem like a drop in the ocean, it signifies an end to the era of impunity within the TMPD and I believe these outcomes will assist her to shape the department, Sadly, some of these officials are suspects in criminal cases that will be heard in court soon.”

Theunissen added that regular meetings have been held with departments in the council to tackle the problem of misbehaviour and criminal actions among officials.

“Together with [MMC for Corporate and Shared Services, Cllr Kingsley Wakelin], I will continue to work with the TMPD and Group Human Capital Management to ensure that these matters are investigated and that disciplinary proceedings are instituted and completed within acceptable time frames.

“Victims of crime at the hands of TMPD officials can open a criminal case at their nearest police station, report the matter to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) at gauteng@ipst.gov.za and report it to the TMPD Integrity Unit on 083 657 2998.”

