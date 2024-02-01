Don’t fix our pothole mess, Tshwane cops tell AfriForum volunteers

AfriForum volunteers’ initiative to fix a pothole in Centurion was cut short after they were forced to stop. Dewet Ungerer, AfriForum coordinator in the Greater Pretoria South, said the volunteers never got to fix the pothole on Kort and Theodore Streets in Kloofsig because Tshwane metro police (TMPD) officials threatened to arrest them if they didn’t down tools and leave. ALSO READ: Going potty? How to survive South Africa’s 25 million potholes… Ungerer said it was a slap in the face of the volunteers, who wanted to improve the city. “The pothole in question has been reported to the City…

AfriForum volunteers’ initiative to fix a pothole in Centurion was cut short after they were forced to stop.

Dewet Ungerer, AfriForum coordinator in the Greater Pretoria South, said the volunteers never got to fix the pothole on Kort and Theodore Streets in Kloofsig because Tshwane metro police (TMPD) officials threatened to arrest them if they didn’t down tools and leave.

ALSO READ: Going potty? How to survive South Africa’s 25 million potholes…

Ungerer said it was a slap in the face of the volunteers, who wanted to improve the city.

“The pothole in question has been reported to the City of Tshwane for repair on several occasions over the past six months, but without success,” he said.

“After a successful joint cleaning project here, despondent residents of this suburb approached AfriForum’s Centurion neighbourhood team on 20 January for help with the repair of this giant hole.”

Ungerer said the team, made up of local volunteers, immediately agreed and began repairs on Tuesday morning.

“However, the group’s work was cut short when a group of workers from the metro arrived to repair the same pothole. These workers insisted AfriForum suspend their work,” he said.

He tried to clarify the matter but the TMPD was called in. “This action raises serious questions about the metro’s priorities.

ALSO READ: AfriForum takes legal action against Rustenburg municipality over poor electricity distribution

“AfriForum understands that the metro is under pressure to deliver the necessary services in a timely and efficient manner.

“We also understand there are systems according to which they operate to get their work done, but these actions are a slap in the face of volunteers who, with the best intentions for this city, have been chased away,” he said.

Ungerer said AfriForum was involved in the repair of potholes across the country almost daily.

“It is always ensured the right processes are followed and high-quality products are used for the repair work. In addition, these projects are undertaken with the necessary expertise.”

Ungerer said the actions of the TMPD were strange, especially given the mayor and his committee had extended a hand of cooperation to civil organisations.

“These types of incidents are taking place at grassroots level, which is not in the spirit of cooperation,” he said.

AfriForum was aware of 12 sinkholes in Centurion, which were also reported to the city some time ago but had not yet been repaired. City of Tshwane spokesperson Sipho Stuurman said the city welcomed and encouraged any form of goodwill and support from communities.

ALSO READ: AfriForum welcomes arrest of alleged holiday swindler Francois Swart

“The city recently signed a [memorandum of understanding] with AfriForum which seeks to empower [such] organisations in supporting the work of the municipality, including cleaning up and some areas of service delivery,” he said.

Stuurman said it was important for organisations wanting to work with the city to provide notice of what they intended to do. They could not simply act on their own.

“In this case, the city had no prior knowledge that AfriForum intended to fix these potholes.”

The city’s Community Upliftment Precinct (CUP) initiative actively encouraged partnerships with the city, he said.

However, there needed to be communication and cooperation to avoid unfortunate incidents like this. “Metro police will not interfere with a legitimate CUP initiative,” he said.

Quentin Meyer, founder of the #onssalself movement in Pretoria North, said last July community members had been stopped from cleaning pavements and cutting overgrown grass.

However, the city had not stopped them since.