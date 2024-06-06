Community Chat: What would you do if you saw a lion roaming around town?
Have your say on today's big issue.
The five lions captured. Picture: Supplied.
Imagine walking down the street and running into a lion?
That was almost the reality for Phalaborwa, Limpopo, residents after five “young lions” were discovered roaming around town.
According to the Herald, the lions may have come from the Greater Kruger system, but as of Tuesday no reserve had claimed them.
Eugene Troskie of Phalaborwa Natural Heritage Foundation (PNHF) said the animals might have strayed from their pride after being pushed out.
What would you do if you saw a lion roaming around town?
Share your thoughts on X and Facebook.