Local News

News » South Africa » Local News

Devina Haripersad
Senior Finance/Data journalist
1 minute read
17 Feb 2023
12:47 pm

Fuel tanker bursts into flames after collision on N1 highway

Devina Haripersad

The tanker was engulfed in flames, severely affecting traffic.

a cloud of thick black smoke
Image: Emer-G-Med.

A tanker carrying fuel has burst into flames on the N1 in Johannesburg on Friday, 17 February 2023, at around 11am.

According to Emer-G-Med, the tanker caught alight after a collision on the N1 near the William Nicol offramp.

The tanker was engulfed in flames. Emergency services attended to the scene.

Emer-G-Med confirmed that one person was injured and was treated for moderate injuries before they were transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care.

Traffic is severely affected as the road remains closed for clean-up operations.

Image: Devina Haripersad

Updates to follow

Read more on these topics