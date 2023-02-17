Fuel tanker bursts into flames after collision on N1 highway

Devina Haripersad

A tanker carrying fuel has burst into flames on the N1 in Johannesburg on Friday, 17 February 2023, at around 11am.

According to Emer-G-Med, the tanker caught alight after a collision on the N1 near the William Nicol offramp.

The tanker was engulfed in flames. Emergency services attended to the scene.

Emer-G-Med confirmed that one person was injured and was treated for moderate injuries before they were transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care.

Traffic is severely affected as the road remains closed for clean-up operations.

Image: Devina Haripersad

Updates to follow