R64 million Talana tin houses scandal resurfaces ahead of Limpopo Sopa

Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha criticized for R64 million tin houses project, facing ongoing backlash from Bolsheviks Party.

The Covid pandemic may be a thing of the past, but the ghost of the Talana tin houses will haunt Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha long after he had left office.

This is according to Bolsheviks Party of South Africa general secretary Seun Mogotji.

He was speaking on the eve of Mathabatha’s State of the Province Address (Sopa), to be held at the Jack Botes Hall in Polokwane today.

Slammed for handover of 40 tin houses

Mathabatha was slammed by ordinary citizens and other political parties for officiating in the handover of 40 Talana tin houses to the needy three years ago.

The budget for the tin houses was R64 million. Beneficiaries refused them, claiming the money could have been spent on RDP houses instead.

“We are aware he is going, but the ghost of the Talana tin houses will haunt him everywhere he goes,” said Mogotji.

Sopa expectations

Asked what he expected from Mathabatha’s Sopa, Mogotji said: “Nothing but the repeat of what he said nine years ago. This man has done nothing for us.”

But the ANC Youth League in Limpopo said it expected Mathabatha to come up with economic plans to create jobs for the youth.

