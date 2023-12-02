Mashaba cries foul over Limpopo traditional leaders meeting

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has accused the Limpopo government of sabotaging his meeting with traditional leaders ahead of next year’s general election. Mashaba had called for a meeting with traditional leaders in the Peter Mokaba region on Monday. 'All important' meeting could not take place But this “all important” meeting could not take place “because Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha and MEC for cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs, Basikopo Makamu, had scheduled a meeting with the traditional leaders. The two leaders had organised a meeting in Seshego where they were handing over 57 new vehicles to traditional leaders. ALSO…

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has accused the Limpopo government of sabotaging his meeting with traditional leaders ahead of next year’s general election.

Mashaba had called for a meeting with traditional leaders in the Peter Mokaba region on Monday.

‘All important’ meeting could not take place

But this “all important” meeting could not take place “because Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha and MEC for cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs, Basikopo Makamu, had scheduled a meeting with the traditional leaders.

The two leaders had organised a meeting in Seshego where they were handing over 57 new vehicles to traditional leaders.

ALSO READ: Mashaba’s Beitbridge tour: ‘Congratulations Malema, indeed they found creative ways’

Makamu spokesperson Hitekani Magwedze said the provincial Treasury had provided R110 million over two financial years. He said R550 000 was provided for each vehicle.

“Procurement of 102 vehicles has been made and 64 vehicles were delivered,” Magwedze said.

“During the budget adjustment, an additional R38.5 million was provided to procure vehicles for the remaining senior traditional leaders. A total of 60 vehicles are now in the process of being procured and cumulatively, a total of 162 vehicles will have been procured by the end of the 2023- 24 financial year.”

Sabotage

Mashaba said the sabotage by the provincial government was fuelled by the fact that his party was growing among traditional leaders in Limpopo.

ALSO READ: Joburg fire: Government must be charged with culpable homicide for death of 77 – Mashaba

“This has resulted in it concocting ploys to prevent royal leaders from engaging with us,” he said.

Mashaba said while the Limpopo government may be abusing its powers, ActionSA was confident royal leaders will see through their desperate attempts.

ANC Peter Mokaba regional chair John Mpe said traditional leaders were the eyes, ears and the backbone of the ANC.

“They must be taken care of at all times. When the ANC was formed in 1912, it was formed by traditional leaders. They are in the coalface of service delivery in communities and for that, the ANC and its government will never get tired to take care of them.”

ALSO READ: Mashaba makes a U-turn on death penalty

Mpe’s words were echoed by Limpopo ANC Youth League chair Tony Rachoene, who said apart from handing out groceries and bulls, the league was working together with government to drill boreholes and tar/pave roads leading to traditional head kraals.

“We are not trying to bribe them. We are doing this out of love, recognition and respect,” said Rachoene.

‘We can’t stop government work because of Mashaba’

Limpopo government spokesperson Ndavhe Ramakuela said: “We can’t stop government work because of Mashaba. We had longplanned to give our leaders those vehicles so that they can carry on with their community work.

“So, for Mashaba to think Limpopo must have come to a total standstill because of his plans is not only irrational but also unthinkable.”

ALSO READ: ActionSA hosting policy conference to provide alternative in next year’s elections