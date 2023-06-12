Nine dark days for Randpark Ridge couple refusing to pay bribe

By Citizen Reporter

A Randpark Ridge couple had their electricity cut off for nine days because they would not pay an incorrect R50 000 charge on their water bill.

Furthermore, a Joburg Water contractor said he would remove this mistake for a bribe, and they feel if they had given in to this, they would have had the matter sorted out much faster.

Matthew and Debby Dyball saw their monthly invoice increase ten-fold after a water meter leaked outside their property in February.

These meters are the responsibility of Joburg Water, who told the couple they were not allowed to get a private plumber do the repair.

ALSO READ: Joburg Water confirms water safe for drinking amid cholera outbreak

Couple pays Joburg Water for meter repair

Nevertheless, when the entity’s repair team arrived four days later, they demanded R1 000 for the work, which the couple gave in to, though there was no receipt and they knew it should have been done for free.

After the R50 000 bill appeared in March, the couple put their foot down and decided to follow the legal and correct route by phoning, emailing and visiting the city’s Region C office to rectify the error.

ALSO READ: Joburg Water systems ‘gradually recovering’ after power outage

Sorting out the bill

This has taken months, and all the while, the same Joburg Water contractor who allegedly demanded the earlier bribe said he would sort the bill out in exchange for a cold drink.

“We still have the incorrect fee on our invoice and I do not know how long it will take to sort it out, but Joburg Water and the city have been so hard to contact – their phone just rings and rings and my email is still not responded to – it was only through the assistance of [Ward 134 councillor] Devon Steenkamp that we had our power returned at the end of May,” Debby said.

March’s municipal bill compared to that of February’s, showing the incorrect R50 000 charge for water. Photo: Nicholas Zaal/ Randburg Sun

ALSO READ: City of Joburg awaiting report on whether Kenny Kunene’s raids were unlawful

Her husband said even though he had been to the Region C offices a few times already, the city gave no indication they would follow up on the contractor who elicited the bribe and asked for another.

It feels like they do not want to do their job, so this encourages you to just buy the [cold drink] for the guy.

“Even when the city employees came to turn our power on and I retold them the story, they said it would have all been resolved by now if I bought the [cold drink].” Matthew said

Steenkamp said this issue is not uncommon in his ward.

“It also depends on the case as some are simply choosing to not pay their bills, and sometimes it is a contractor that does the error,” he said.

Questions regarding water meter sent to Joburg Water

Questions were sent to Joburg Water spokesperson Nolwazi Dhlamini on 29 May as to whether Joburg Water ever charges a resident to replace a leaking water meter or for any other work; what should residents do when its employees or contractors ask for money for a job and whether this specific incident and the employee asking for money will be investigated.

No comment has been received by the time of publishing.

Edited by Cornelia le Roux.

This article originally appeared in Randburg Sun and was republished with permission. Read the original article here.

NOW READ: ActionSA calls for Joburg Mayor to come clean on scammer allegations