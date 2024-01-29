‘We want those questions responded to, scientifically’ – Law firm to investigate school girl’s drowning

Nchupetsang Inc. Attorneys will speak to police and the family, inspect the scene, review CCTV footage and then provide insight.

Principal of Laerskool Queenswood Rico Ludick, GDE chief director of legal services Ntini Mashigo, GDE MEC Matome Chiloane, Meshack Nchupetsang of Nchupetsang Inc. Attorneys and SGB Chairperson Eddie Potgieter. Photo: Supplied

The Gauteng Department of Education has appointed an independent law firm to investigate the shock drowning of Grade 7 pupil Latoya Temilton at a school leadership camp and report in seven days.

MEC Matome Chiloane visited Queenswood Primary School in Pretoria on Monday to introduce the law firm to the school community.

“Today is quite a sad day, a difficult moment for us,” Chiloane said. He was seated at a desk at the front of the school hall, joined by the department’s head of legal services Ntini Mashigo, Meshack Nchupetsang of Nchupetsang Inc. Attorneys, school principal Rico Ludick and school governing body (SGB) Chairperson Eddie Potgieter

“It is a situation that as a provincial department of education, we don’t want. We’ve been consistently saying ‘one life too many’.”

The MEC spoke on the pain the family must be experiencing, knowing that the 12-year-old girl will not be returning home.

“We also need answers because in order for the family to find closure we need answers. We need pertinent questions asked and we want those questions responded to, scientifically.”

For that reason, the department appointed Nchupetsang Inc Attorneys.

Queenswood Primary School held a memorial service for Latoya Temilton, where fellow pupils and teachers spoke on the kind nature of the girl and how she should be remembered. Photo: Zikhona Ntshona/ X

The head of the law firm, Meshack Nchupetsang spoke on the investigation, saying it would begin with consultations and interviews with all pupils involved, teachers, the principal, school management, school governing body members, and Latoya’s family.

The law firm will also visit Wag ‘n Bietjie Resort in Witkoppen, the venue of the excursion, to interview personnel there, inspect the scene, and review CCTV footage.

The law firm will also speak to police to review the post mortem results – when they are released – to determine how Latoya died.

Allegations on social media

The accounts of family members would also be recorded with regards to allegations that have been circulating on social media.

These allegations relate to lack of adult supervision around the swimming pool, principal Rico Ludick allegedly not immediately telling the family that Latoya had drowned, and how teachers allegedly asked pupils to fetch Latoya’s body, which had been bleeding from the eyes, nose and ears.

After a week, Chiloane said recommendations made by the findings of the law firm’s investigation would be stringently implemented.

The MEC told the school the law firm had ‘vast experience’ in serious matters like this, and had recently helped the department in high-profile cases.

The family was not present during this introduction as they were away in Mpumalanga following the funeral.

[WATCH]: Gauteng Education MEC @matomekopano is addressing the media at Laerskool Queenswood, regarding the death of Grade 7 learner Latoya Temilton. The appointed law firm, Nchupetsang Inc Attorneys, has stated its terms of reference regarding their investigation into the… pic.twitter.com/aGr1yHe2xq — Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) January 29, 2024

“The school has assured their full co-operation in this investigation, which is crucial to determine allegations and circumstances surrounding this incident. As the department, we wish to prevent incidents of this nature from occurring in the future,” Chiloane added.

Memorial service

The school held a memorial service last week, where family members, fellow pupils and teachers shared their grief.

“Those who don’t know Latoya, she was loving, funny, joyful, helpful to those who needed help,” a classmate told those in attendance.

“What we will all remember about her is laughter, joy and her smile. We would just like to say rest peacefully, Latoya, you will always be in our hearts.”