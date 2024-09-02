MEC for community safety vows to escalate battle against Pilgrim’s Rest zama zamas
Jackie Macie promised to engage with all the relevant law enforcement structures in the province and nationally to tackle the ongoing unrest caused by illegal miners.
The MEC for community safety, security and liaison, Jackie Macie, at one of Pilgrim’s Rest’s mining tunnels. Photo: Supplied/DCSSL
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.