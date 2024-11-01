Mpumalanga flat tenants live in fear after violent incidents

Residents of Uptown flats in Machadodorp fear for their safety after a tenant was shot and another found dead outside the premises.

The 216 Mpumalanga families renting low-cost flats owned by the municipality are living in fear after a tenant was recently shot and injured, while another was found dead outside the premises.

The units, known as Uptown flats in Machadodorp, are owned by Emakhazeni municipality, but managed by Emakhazeni Housing Management.

A tenant, who declined to be identified, was shot in the stomach, allegedly during a confrontation with an employee of Emakhazeni Housing Management.

“I was shot in a fight with flat managers who just arrived and started disconnecting electricity in my apartment. One of them became rude and said the municipality sent them. I tried to stop them because I do pay for the electricity and a fight ensued.

“One of them pulled out a gun and shot me in the stomach. I still don’t know why they were disconnecting because the municipality denied that it sent them. I spent 12 days in hospital,” he said.

He added that when he followed up on that matter with municipal officials, they had no knowledge of the people.

“I have been staying at the flats for a long time and paying my rent and everything seems to be well. I was shot in the presence of my pregnant wife who later miscarried because of the trauma that she endured. The police took a statement, but to my surprise, I still don’t have a case number.

“It is not the first time the flat managers abused us and when we report, the police do not do anything about it. Everyone saw that I was shot by an employee from the firm that manages the structure, but we all know that he will get away with it,” the man said.

Vusi Madonsela, a member of the committee that represents the tenants, said the ill-treatment had been going on for three years.

He said people who disagree with their orders were assaulted, while one person was found dead.

“A male tenant was assaulted by people who were in the company of the owner and his employees. He went to the police and was given a protection order. After some days he was found dead outside the community residential unit premises.”

Madonsela said police were failing to protect tenants and when they opened cases, there was no follow-up.

Emakhazeni Housing Management director Reggy Sindane declined to comment. Responding to a WhatsApp text he just said: “No comment”.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdluli said the police were aware of the incidents, but denied that they were failing to act.

“Two suspects were arrested an hour after the incident and the station commander was part of the members who responded swiftly in partnership with the detectives. Police management visited the victim in hospital as part of the investigation.

“The suspects have already appeared in court. One case was not enrolled as outstanding information was required. On 6 November, they will appear in court.”

Kenneth Nkosi, from Emakhazeni Municipality’s communications department, referred questions to his colleague Monty Sibanyoni, who did not respond.