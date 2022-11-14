Family at a loss after Mpumalanga man ‘disappears’

Citizen Reporter

A man who departed Morgenzon, Mpumalanga, in the early hours of Saturday morning en route to Groblersdal has disappeared without a trace.

This according to his family, with Danelle Verwey saying her 29-year-old brother Willem Kruger never reached his destination, she told Middelburg Observer.

His route would have entailed him travelling through Middelburg on the N11 to get to his home.

Kruger is the the son of a well-known farmer in the region, Tiaan Kruger, and the brother-in-law of Middelburg rugby player Jacques Verwey.

Photo: Faceboook/Missing in SA

Since his disappearance, his family has been searching frantically for him.

His father, on Monday, began searching for his son in a helicopter, after rumours that his vehicle had been found.

He was travelling in a white Hilux Dakar when he went missing

“Not even the tracking company knows where the bakkie is, how can people say the bakkie has been found?” Tiaan said.

He reported that the river near the lodge where Willem was last seen was flooded.

Translated from Afrikaans by Nica Richards.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication Middelburg Observer’s website, by Daleen Naudé. Read the original articles here and here.