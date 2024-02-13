Thohoyandou to get a R61m facelift

The Thulamela local municipality in Venda, Limpopo, is set to transform Thohoyandou into a world-class city with funds from the National Treasury.

Council made presentation to Treasury last year

He told The Citizen yesterday the council made a presentation to Treasury last year after a successful application for funds to beautify the town through an urban renewal programme.

“To my elation, the department agreed in principle and committed R61 million from the Neighbourhood Grant to bankroll the project,” he said.

“We first received R15 million. We spent the money to rehabilitate the ring road and the inner roads of the town as per the approved implementation plan of National Treasury in line with our Integrated Development Plan (IDP).”

Five-year plan

Makumele said the IDP was a five-year plan which the local government was required to compile to determine the development needs of a municipality.

Asked if R61 million was enough to give the entire town a facelift, the manager said they actually needed a budget of R350 million to complete the project.

Although work on the ground begun last year, the project, Makumele said, was planned to be finished in three years.

“Our primary objective is to turn this town into a world-class city before 2030. This is the economic hub of this region. We want Thohoyandou to become a friendly, welcoming town…”

