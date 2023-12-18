One dead as three men open fire at stokvel members in Limpopo

Three suspects were also arrested after a fatal stabbing on Friday.

While members of the Jerusalem Stokvel were sitting under a tent and drinking alcohol at Miluwani Unit C outside Thohoyandou, Limpopo, on Sunday night, three men approached them and opened fire.

A 49-year-old man died after being hit multiple times.

“At about 21:10, three unknown male suspects arrived at the premises wearing balaclavas and started shooting the patrons without saying anything. During the incident, a 49-year-old male was shot multiple times on the upper body,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

Three other people were injured in the shooting. A 32-year-old woman was shot on the right foot, a 38-year-old man was hit in the stomach and left hand, and a 44-year-old man was shot on his left leg.

The suspects then fired shots at the three cars belonging to the victims and then fled on foot.

Police have opened cases of murder, attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

Police and members of the emergency medical services (EMS) were called to the scene and the 49-year-old victim was certified dead upon their arrival.

READ ALSO: Five killed in another mass shooting in Gugulethu

The other three victims were transported to hospital for medical treatment.

The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage.

A manhunt has been launched.

Three arrested after hijacking

In a separate incident, three suspects were arrested after a fatal stabbing and hijacking in Rabacross Village, Limpopo.

A 35-year-old man was killed on Friday, 15 December at approximately 3:45am.

The victim had arranged a meeting with the three assailants, who were known to him.

“A heated argument ensued upon their arrival, during which the victim discharged a firearm into the air. In response, one of the suspects brandished a knife and fatally stabbed the victim. Seizing the opportunity, the perpetrators took possession of the victim’s firearm and fled the scene in his rental sedan,” said Mashaba.

Detectives, with support from a private tracking company, then traced the suspects and a high-speed chase led to the arrest of the three suspects.

The stolen vehicle, the victim’s firearm, and the knife allegedly use din the murder were recovered.

The victim was declared dead by paramedics upon their arrival.

ALSO READ: No arrests as North West mass shooting leaves nine people dead

The three suspects, aged between 23 and 24, are now set to face a litany of charges, including murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, possession of a dangerous weapon, and possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle. They are set to appear in a magistrate’s court soon.