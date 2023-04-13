Tshwane Emergency Services toll-free number down

By Citizen Reporter

The Tshwane metro’s emergency services issued an alternative emergency number that residents can use due to the malfunctioning of the 107 toll-free number since Tuesday, 11 April.

The department was made aware of the malfunctioning toll-free number by residents, according to emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso.

Alternative numbers for Tshwane Emergency Services

The call centre has been made aware that the 107 toll-free number is not going through. In case of emergencies, use 012 358 6300/ 6400 for fires or rescue services.

For medical or ambulance services, they can call the national emergency number 112.

Pretoria Rekord reports that the department was in talks with network providers in a bid to resolve the technical glitch as quickly as possible.

The municipality had previously issued a contact list for residents to use to lodge a complaint or seek assistance.

Domestic bin complaints:

East: 012 358 0526

Moot: 012 358 6462

North West: 012 358 0554

South/Centurion: 012 358 1317

Bins not collected: 012 358 9461/0592

Bylaw offences (for example, illegal street trading and illegal night club activities):

012 358 0070 (external), 080 111 1556 (toll-free)

012 358 0070 (external), 080 111 1556 (toll-free) Electricity-related complaints: 012 358 9999 (external), 080 111 1556 (toll-free)

012 358 9999 (external), 080 111 1556 (toll-free) Tshwane bus services: 012 358 0214/0443/0231

012 358 0214/0443/0231 After-hours sewerage complaints: 080 000 4135

080 000 4135 Stormwater drainage and pothole repairs: 012 358 0614 (or pothole@tshwane.gov.za)

012 358 0614 (or pothole@tshwane.gov.za) Reporting of water problems: 012 358 2111 (external)

012 358 2111 (external) Proes Street depot: 012 327 0147

012 327 0147 Power failures: 012 339 9111 (external)

012 339 9111 (external) Power failure reporting by SMS: “Power and [your account number]” to 082 612 0333, example: “power 5120369”

“Power and [your account number]” to 082 612 0333, example: “power 5120369” Meter readings: meterrecords@tshwane.gov.za, Fax to: 012 359 6888, five days before the billing date only or Call 012 358 9999: choose option 2 and then option 4.

meterrecords@tshwane.gov.za, Fax to: 012 359 6888, five days before the billing date only or Call 012 358 9999: choose option 2 and then option 4. Metro police accidents reports: 012 358 7244/7114

012 358 7244/7114 Traffic fines info: 012 358 7154/7157/7088/7089

012 358 7154/7157/7088/7089 Reporting faulty streetlights: 080 1111 556, 012 358 9999 or 012 358 2540/1 or E-mail: streetlights@tshwane.gov.za

080 1111 556, 012 358 9999 or 012 358 2540/1 or E-mail: streetlights@tshwane.gov.za Complaints and inquiries: customercare@tshwane.gov.za. Report power failures by SMS or online. SMS the word “power” followed by your account number to 082 612 0333 or 44676, or use the following link: tshwane.webhop.org/Tshwanesms/Map.aspx.

customercare@tshwane.gov.za. Report power failures by SMS or online. SMS the word “power” followed by your account number to 082 612 0333 or 44676, or use the following link: tshwane.webhop.org/Tshwanesms/Map.aspx. To report potholes , send an email to potholes@tshwane.gov.za.

, send an email to potholes@tshwane.gov.za. To report faulty traffic lights , send an email to trafficsignalfaults@tshwane.gov.za.

, send an email to trafficsignalfaults@tshwane.gov.za. To report water leaks , send an email to waterleaks@tshwane.gov.za.

, send an email to waterleaks@tshwane.gov.za. Should you have any enquiries related to water quality , please send an email to drinkingwater@tshwane.gov.za.

, please send an email to drinkingwater@tshwane.gov.za. Meter readings can be emailed to meterrecords@tshwane.gov.za on the correct billing period date.

can be emailed to meterrecords@tshwane.gov.za on the correct billing period date. For billing periods, please visit www.tshwane.gov.za.

Edited by Cornelia le Roux.

This article, by Sipho Jack, first appeared in Pretoria Rekord. Read the original article here.

