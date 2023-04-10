Large parts of Tshwane in the dark after pylons collapse on the N4

By Faizel Patel

Large parts of Pretoria East in Tshwane have been plunged into darkness after electricity pylons collapsed on the N4 highway.

The City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said they are aware of the incident.

Affected highway

“The City of Tshwane is aware of the collapse of the 132kv powerlines that fell on the N4 freeway last night which resulted in a power outage affecting large parts of Pretoria East.

“This incident has led to the closure of the N4 freeway east between Solomon Mahlangu and Simon Vermooten off-ramps. Motorists are advised to avoid those roads and use alternative routes,” Bokaba said.

N4 CLOSED JUST WEST OF SOLOMON MAHLANGU, PRETORIA: N4 completely closed both directions. Pylons collapsed. Live high voltage wires on the ground. Three trucks involved in a collision. @Eskom_SA @CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/emxA4aFdmA— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 9, 2023

Damages

Bokaba said there was extensive damage after the pylons collapsed.

“The initial assessment by the energy and electricity team has found that at least six powerline structures have collapsed and are badly damaged. The team has reconvened at the site this morning to conduct further investigations.”

Affected areas

Bokaba said the following areas have been affected:

Mamelodi

Waltloo

Silverton

Silver Lakes

Faerie Glen

Equestria

Mooikloof

Doornpoort

Waterval

Grootvlei East and West

Bultfontein

Rooiwal

Vastfontein extension

Lyttleton

Die Hoewes

A portion of Moreletapark.

Bokaba said the adverse weather conditions are likely to delay the repair work.

“The estimated time for restoration is not available yet. The city will keep its consumers updated on the developments,” Bokaba said.

Load shedding

Meanwhile, as the Easter long weekend draws to a close, struggling state-owned entity Eskom has provided a load shedding outlook.

Eskom interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said load shedding will resume later on Monday.

“Load shedding will continue to be suspended until 5pm today (previously communicated 4pm). Thereafter, stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 5pm today until 5am on Monday.

“Load shedding will then be suspended again from 5am until 4pm on Monday.

“Eskom will provide an update on Monday afternoon or as soon as any significant changes occur,” Mokwena said.

