Tshwane scraps historic water debt for Hammanskraal residents

Tshwane city has cleared the historic water debt for Hammanskraal residents, allowing them to start afresh with the upcoming supply of clean tap water.

The City of Tshwane has decided to scrap the historic water debt for Hammanskraal residents, whose water meters were audited, to give them the opportunity to start afresh.

The city’s Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for utilities, regional operations and coordination, Themba Fosi, provided an update on Thursday on the progress made to improve the water supply in Hammanskraal.

The critical projects are the Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Plant and the Magalies Water Package Plant, which are meant to provide tap water as an interim measure while Rooiwal upgrades are underway.

Rooiwal work has officially begun

According to Fosi, work on Rooiwal has officially begun, and significant progress has been made on several project components.

“The installation of the Clear Vu fence at both the north and east works is nearly complete, with 93% and 100% installed, respectively. Key mechanical and electrical repairs are underway, including the completion of blowers and belt press installations,” the MMC said.

ALSO READ: Tshwane water woes continue as city works on plan

Fosi added that over the next three months, the construction of two major sedimentation tanks, the renovation of the east flow balancing tank and pump station, and the modernisation of the anaerobic digesters at Rooiwal are scheduled to proceed.

“Our teams are also focused on accelerating milestones to ensure timely completion, with additional resources being mobilised to fast-track cleaning and repairs.”

To expedite solutions for Hammanskraal’s water-related issues, the city is collaborating with the Department of Water and Sanitation, the National Treasury, and the Development Bank of Southern Africa, acting as the managing agent.

Potable tap water for affected areas

While the Rooiwal construction is underway, Fosi said the city recognises that residents want water from their taps and not from water tankers.

Therefore, in the interim, Tshwane has partnered with Magalies Water and the department to deliver potable tap water to affected Hammanskraal areas.

ALSO READ: It’s make or break for Tshwane’s water crisis

As part of the intervention, the city has audited 37 620 households. 23 616 water meters were confirmed to be in good working condition, but about 14 004 meters will be replaced between September and November 2024.

This is to prepare for the supply of clean, potable water, starting in September.

Write off historic debt

“The city has also taken a decision to write off historic debt associated with the audited meters, giving residents an opportunity to start afresh with new potable tap water available in their homes,” Fosi said.

Action SA welcomed the announcement and said it was a “crucial recognition of the hardships faced by these residents who were deprived of potable water for over 18 years and should not be burdened with paying for water they did not consume.”

The party added that it commended this step towards justice for residents.

ALSO READ: Rooiwal ‘on track’ to deliver to Hammanskraal by deadline

Meanwhile, an imbizo will take place on Saturday, where Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink, deputy mayor Nasiphi Moya, speaker of council Mncedi Ndzwanana, and Fosi will lead the city’s delegation and engage the community on the progress we are making.

“The imbizo will provide information on the expected arrival date of clean water in Hammanskraal, starting in September 2024. We invite residents from the three affected wards to join us for this important engagement,” Fosi said.