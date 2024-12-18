Uitkyk Farm residents fear for safety amidst unrehabilitated mines

A young boy is unable to walk after falling into a burning coal sinkhole, highlighting the dangers of unrehabilitated mining sites in Middelburg's Uitkyk Farm.

The burning of two people by underground coal fires has created fear in the community of Uitkyk Farm in Middelburg, Mpumalanga.

It is alleged that some mining companies left the area without rehabilitating it, which is believed to be the cause of underground coal fires.

An unrehabilitated area is a piece of land that has been mined and never returned to the condition that it was in before mining activities took place.

In one of the latest incidents, an 11-year-old boy, Tumelo Mashile, sustained serious injuries when he fell into one of the sinkholes from an old open-cast coal mine.

Mashile’s sister Ayanda Khumalo said the incident happened last month, but her brother was still unable to walk.

“The injuries were serious because he did not even manage to write is final exams. He was playing with his friend, just near the N4 Road, when the incident happened,” said Khumalo.

“As they were running around, he got trapped in burning coal and his friend put him into the river to cool him down and brought him home. We rushed him to Middelburg General Hospital where he was treated. Since then, he has been unable to walk.”

Khumalo said after the incident the family approached the mines operating in the area, asking them to assist with the medical expenses, but all of them refused, claiming that they were not responsible for the incident.

“We know that they have been conducting their mining activities in the area. We are working with community leaders to establish the owner of the land so that we can take action,” said Khumalo.

Another community member, Eric Monameng, was also injured at the same location in October when fire erupted underneath the path he was walking on.

He said within seconds he found himself inside a sinkhole containing burning coal.

“I thought I was going to die but, luckily, I managed to get out. I could not walk,” he said.

“So I shouted until the community members came to my rescue. They took me to Middelburg Provincial Hospital. I was treated and discharged, but I spent more months unable to walk.”

Monameng said many paths in the area appear to be fine and intact as they don’t show any signs that there might be burning coals underneath.

He called on the department of mineral and petroleum resources to ensure that the land was being rehabilitated as the community was in danger.

Community leader Mzamani Masego said since 2022, more than 10 people have been burnt in the area.

“There are a lot of miners in the area and when we try talking to them, they don’t take us seriously. We can’t fold our arms while our lives are in danger,” said Masego.

Department of mineral resources and energy spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi said they were not aware about the Uitkyk Farm incidents.

But he said the blame must be directed to the mining firms, not the department.

“Mines are responsible for rehabilitation as they would have committed to such in the approved environmental management programmes. The department conducts inspections to verify if they are operating according to their commitments. If they are not, they get compliance notices directing them to comply.”

In 2022, auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke said South Africa had 6 100 abandoned mines. She instructed government to address the rehabilitation of abandoned mines as they endangered surrounding communities.