Making bread: Albany girl gets R15k

Lungisani Mjaji claims the Albany brand was unfair and discriminative to his niece when they said the famous picture he took “does not align with its brand”.

Well-known social media philanthropist BI Phakathi has again played Good Samaritan, donating R15 000 to Lethukukhanya Mjaji, largely known as the “Albany poster girl”.

Mjaji’s uncle Lungisani took a photograph of the girl holding the packet of Albany bread that gained social media momentum in July last year. The image was shared by the bread brand on social media, but Lungisani complained that it should have acknowledged the exposure it got from the picture going viral.

Philanthropist

Initially, Phakathi sent R10 000 to Mjaji’s uncle, but later sent an additional R5 000.

Discrimination

According to Sunday World, Lungisani said Albany should have given his niece “a token of appreciation”.

“I do not want to say the Albany people used my niece or my work for their gain. But they reposted the pictures on their social media platforms. Yes, they do not owe us anything because we had no agreement. But a token of appreciation, especially for the child, would have greatly helped,” said Mjaji.

The Citizen has reached out to the breadmaker for comment. Any comment will be included once received.

Social Media reactions

Lungisani’s concerns garnered a variety of responses from netizens.

While some argued that the brand had no obligation to compensate either the young girl or her uncle, others echoed Mjaji’s sentiment that the child deserves recognition and appreciation for her involvement.

Can’t believe ya’ll actually thought Albany would compensate the photographer when they didn’t even ask him to do this — Promise ♤ (@prow_II) April 2, 2024

welcome to south africa. us photographers are never taken serious. all they do is take from us, hardly pay us. — bhovu (@savenoho) April 2, 2024