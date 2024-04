24 hours in pictures, 30 April 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Painted eggs sit inside a basket during the Easter Eggs Festival in Kyiv, Ukraine, 30 April 2024. Eastern Orthodox believers will celebrate Easter Day on 05 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO