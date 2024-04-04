‘Mapisa-Nqakula’s resignation doesn’t change anything’ − Answers sought over parliament secretary’s R1.8m salary hike

The DA says the salary hike scandal still needs to be investigated regardless of the speaker's departure.

Despite the resignation of former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, questions persist regarding the salary increase of parliament’s secretary, Xolile George.

The Powers and Privileges Committee was tasked to investigate Mapisa-Nqakula for contempt of parliament.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) laid a complaint with acting National Assembly speaker Lechesa Tsenoli after it emerged last year that George’s annual pay was hiked to R4.4 million.

This is despite the position of the secretary to parliament being priced at a maximum of R2.6 million per year.

It is alleged that Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chair Amos Masondo approved George’s R1.8 million salary increase three months after his appointment and did so without consulting MPs about the matter.

Mapisa-Nqakula must be investigated

Although Mapisa-Nqakula has since vacated her position amid allegations of corruption against her, the DA still want answers about George’s pay raise.

“To this day, the house is still none the wiser about how a 70% salary hike was approved by the two executive authorities.

“That matter still needs to be investigated and an outcome reached,” DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said in a statement on Thursday.

Gwarube said although an initiator was appointed to handle the investigation, the Powers and Privileges Committee needed to give an update about the probe and “take the public into its confidence”.

“Mapisa-Nqakula remains within reach of the committee as a person of interest in this investigation and her resignation as an MP does not change that.

“Crucially, if Mapisa-Nqakula is found to have contravened the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act she may be criminally charged – even as an ordinary member of the public,” she continued.

The DA MP added that the NCOP’s Standing Committee also needed to provide a progress report on its investigation into Masondo’s role in the matter.

“The chairperson of the NCOP still remains in his position and his role in this salary scandal must also be probed and corrective measures must be put in place.”

National Assembly speaker election

Meanwhile, Gwarube further called for an urgent election of a new speaker.

Although Tsenoli is currently acting as speaker, the DA MP stressed that Mapisa-Nqakula’s resignation “created a vacancy in parliament”.

She confirmed that the DA would write a letter to George, requesting that the secretary initiate “the necessary processes as the only official duly empowered by the rules of the National Assembly to do so”.

“The sixth parliament remains competent to perform its important functions until 21 May 2024. There is still outstanding business of the House, which must be completed.

“While there is a looming election, we cannot play fast and loose with provisions of the Constitution and the rules of the National Assembly.

“These decisions and our actions are precedent-setting and must be followed to the letter and cannot be simply ignored for the sake of convenience,” Gwarube concluded.

