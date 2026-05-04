Durban City could face challenge for Mashego’s signature

Sources close to the player have indicated that Durban City are not alone in their interest.

Terrence Mashego is edging closer to securing a permanent move to Durban City after impressing during his loan spell from Mamelodi Sundowns. The Bafana Bafana international has rediscovered his best form since relocating from Tshwane to Durban.

Mashego resurgence

Mashego endured limited game time at Sundowns, which ultimately cost him his place in the national team. However, his resurgence at the KwaZulu-Natal outfit has prompted City to consider retaining him beyond the current campaign.

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Sources close to the player have indicated that Durban City are not alone in their interest. A Gauteng-based club is also keeping a close eye on his situation, particularly if Sundowns opt to part ways with the talented left-back.

It appears increasingly unlikely that Mashego has a future under Miguel Cardoso at Sundowns, even if he were to be recalled.

By virtue of Durban City winning the Nedbank Cup, they have already qualified for next season’s CAF Confederation Cup and will need a bigger squad.

Although the identity of the interested club remains undisclosed, City are expected to face strong competition to secure Mashego’s services on a permanent deal.

No rush

From the player’s camp, there is no urgency to rush into a decision. A final call on his future is expected once the 2025-26 PSL season comes to an end.

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Should his current form continue, Mashego is also likely to come into contention for South Africa’s squad for the FIFA World Cup in two months’ time.