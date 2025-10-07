Minister steps in to resolve pay delays for education assistants

The basic education and employment and labour departments to hold an urgent meeting to address the stipend crisis.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has intervened to resolve the delayed stipend payments affecting thousands of education assistants employed under the Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI).

Gwarube on Monday said she was “deeply concerned” about the delays that have left many young assistants without income, stressing that the matter was a top priority.

High-level meeting to find urgent solutions

To tackle the problem, Gwarube and Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Jomo Sibiya have convened a high-level meeting with all key role-players, including the departments of basic education and of employment and labour and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

The meeting, which follows public outcry and confusion over which department was responsible for the payment delays, aims to:

Identify and resolve the root causes of the current backlog;

Ensure all outstanding stipends are paid as a matter of urgency; and

Strengthen systems to prevent future disruptions.

The department of employment and labour represents the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), which provides the funding for the programme, while the IDC acts as its implementing agent.

‘We are working tirelessly’

Gwarube acknowledged the emotional and financial strain caused by the payment delays, particularly for young people who depend on the stipends to support their families.

“Education assistants are not only vital to our school communities, they are young people whose livelihoods depend on this initiative,” Gwarube said.

“I want to extend my sincere apologies to every participant affected by these delays. We are working tirelessly with our partners to ensure that all payments are finalised without any further setbacks.”

She also recognised that the setback had shaken public confidence in a programme that has been key to creating employment opportunities while improving support at schools.

Commitment to accountability and stability

Gwarube reaffirmed her department’s commitment to ensuring the smooth functioning of the BEEI and to maintaining its credibility and integrity.

“The department remains committed to safeguarding the integrity of the programme and upholding the dignity of its participants,” she said.

“We will provide an update to the public once immediate corrective measures have been finalised and implemented.”

Gwarube’s intervention follows Minister of Employment and Labour Nomakhosazana Meth’s statement that payments had been delayed because the department of basic education had not submitted the required attendance registers on time.

“For the month of September, the DBE did not submit complete supporting documents, which include the attendance registers, on time,” Meth said.

“The UIF requires these registers for verification in line with the multiparty funding agreement to process invoices for payment of 158 000 beneficiaries from 20 000 schools.”

