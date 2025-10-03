Manamela confirms appointment of new Seta authorities

According to Manamela, members were drawn from organised labour, business, community development, professional bodies, government, and higher education institutions.

Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela has confirmed the full constitution and appointment of accounting authorities (AAs) for all Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas), effective from 30 September 2025.

The minister said the appointments represent a key milestone in stabilising governance across the skills’ development sector and ensuring continuity in the execution of Setas’ mandates.

Leadership transition underway

As their first order of business, the newly appointed AAs have already begun recommending and appointing interim chief executive officers (CEOs).

This is to prevent a leadership vacuum following the expiry of CEO contracts at the end of September.

They have also started the process of recruiting and selecting permanent CEOs, in line with the Skills Development Act and the Seta Standard Constitution.

Manamela added that his department is fast-tracking the appointment of chairpersons for the new accounting authorities. “Announcements in this regard will be made in due course,” he said.

Focus on national priorities

The minister said the new governance cycle provides an opportunity to improve accountability and align skills development with the country’s broader goals.

“The new governance cycle for Setas provides an opportunity to strengthen accountability, improve performance, and align skills development more closely with the national priorities of job creation, industrialisation, the just energy transition, and inclusive economic growth,” Manamela said.

Manamela emphasised that the new Accounting Authorities reflect a balanced demographic and professional profile.

“The newly appointed AAs bring gender balance, strong representation of youth and participation from historically disadvantaged groups,” he said.

According to Manamela, members were drawn from organised labour, business, community development, professional bodies, government, and higher education institutions.

“This ensures that the Setas’ governance structures are not only inclusive but also grounded in the technical and sectoral knowledge required to advance South Africa’s skills revolution,” he added.

The minister wished the appointees success and assured them of the department’s full support in carrying out their responsibilities.

