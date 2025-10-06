Education

Last break: Here’s when school holidays end

Oratile Mashilo

6 October 2025

After a well-deserved 10 days break, pupils are set to return to school on Monday, 13 October 2025.

According to the Department of Basic Education’s (DBE) school calendar, this will be the final term in this academic year.

The fourth term will last for nine weeks, with most of the time being taken up by final examinations.

Final matric exams

The 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) final exams will officially begin on Tuesday, 21 October, with the Computer Applications Technology Paper 1 practical, and run until Thursday, 27 November.

According to the official timetable, English Home Language Paper 3 will be written on Thursday, 23 October, followed by Afrikaans Home Language Paper 3 on Friday, 24 October.

Mathematics Paper 1 is set for Friday, 31 October, with Paper 2 scheduled for Monday, 3 November.

Physical Sciences kicks off with Paper 1 (Physics) on Friday, 7 November, and Paper 2 (Chemistry) on Monday, 10 November.

Geography Paper 1 will be written on Wednesday, 12 November, while Life Sciences Papers 1 and 2 are scheduled for 14 and 17 November, respectively.

Study tips

Lionel Botha, Inspired Education South Africa’s education and ethos liaison, emphasised that quality matters more than quantity when revising.

Students often feel the pressure to ‘cram’ at the last minute.

“Research and experience tell us that effective preparation is less about the number of hours spent with your books and more about how those hours are used,” Botha told The Citizen.

He recommended short, focused sessions.

“Break your study into manageable sessions of 30–45 minutes, followed by short breaks to recharge. This helps your brain retain information more effectively than marathon sessions.”

Botha urged students to replace passive reading with active recall.

“Instead of simply rereading notes, close your book and test yourself. Summarising key ideas in your own words or teaching a concept aloud to someone else strengthens understanding,” he explained.

He concluded by emphasising that exams are not a memory test only, but a test of knowledge and understanding.

“Approach them with consistency, balance, and a calm mindset, and you will give yourself the best chance of success.”

