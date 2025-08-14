Ministries distance themselves from SANDF chief’s comments in Iran

The Defence ministry and Dirco both stated that SANDF chief General Maphwanya's comments in Iran are not official policy.

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) chief General Rudzani Maphwanya will, upon his return, need to explain the comments he made to Iranian officials this week.

Maphwanya met with several senior members of Iran’s military forces on Tuesday, where he made glowing statements about possible future collaborations between the nations.

Maphwanya in Iran

In a statement released on Wednesday night, the defence ministry clarified its position on General Maphwanya’s comments.

One standout quote from Maphwanya, relayed by Iranian state media, touched on the intentions of the visit.

“This trip is not only a military one, but has a political message and was carried out at the best possible time to express our heartfelt feelings to the peace-loving nation of Iran,” stated Maphwanya.

The defence ministry’s response stated that the general’s sentiments were not its official position.

“The Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans wishes to clarify that matters of South Africa’s foreign policy and international relations are the sole prerogative of the president and the department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco),” stated the ministry.

The department reiterated that it did “not make political or policy decisions” related to South Africa’s relationships with foreign states or diplomats.

“The ministry will be engaging with General Maphwanya on his return,” the statement read.

Dirco responds

Maphwanya toured Iran’s defence research and training facility Dafoos on Tuesday, where officials reportedly spoke about military cooperation with the Middle Eastern nation.

“Dafoos possesses highly advanced academic capabilities, and we are truly enthusiastic about fostering military cooperation with this university,” said the SANDF chief.

Dirco released its own statement on Wednesday night, acknowledging Maphwanya’s comments.

“It is crucial to clarify that the implementation of South Africa’s foreign policy is a function of the Presidency, supported by Dirco,” stated Dirco spokesperson Crispin Phiri.

“Any statements made by an individual, or a department other than those responsible for foreign policy, should not be misinterpreted as the official position of the South African government.

“In response to this matter, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Mr Ronald Lamola will be seeking further clarification.”

The Presidency was asked by The Citizen on Tuesday when Maphwanya’s trip was authorised, but no response has been forthcoming.

