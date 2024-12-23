Minibus overturns on N3 in Mpumalanga: Seven people dead, five injured

The injured victims were transported to the nearby Frankfort Hospital in the Free State.

Seven people lost their lives, and five others were seriously injured, in a devastating crash on the N3 highway in Mpumalanga in the early hours of Monday.

The tragedy occurred when a Hyundai H-1 minibus overturned approximately 10km north of Villiers in the Grootvlei area, according to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

Seven dead in Mpumalanga N3 crash

Mpumalanga Community Safety and Security MEC Jackie Macie confirmed that seven people died instantly at the scene on the N3 toll road between Villiers and Heidelburg, while two others sustained severe injuries and three additional passengers suffered minor injuries.

Macie stated that the injured victims were transported to the nearby Frankfort Hospital in the Free State for treatment.

The deceased were all passengers in the vehicle, which was travelling from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

While the cause of the crash remains unclear, investigations are ongoing to determine what led to the tragic incident.

ALSO READ: Several dead in head-on crash involving minibus taxi in Eastern Cape

The MEC reiterated the importance of road safety, particularly at night when visibility is reduced.

Macie urged motorists to exercise caution and adjust their driving to match prevailing road conditions.

“It is deeply saddening to see such an abrupt end to other people’s lives when they were supposed to celebrate the holiday season with their loved ones.

“All road users must always prioritise their lives and that of others by being extremely cautious,” Macie said on Monday.

He also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Major crash occurred today on N3S approximately 10 km north of Villiers in Grootvlei area. A Minibus taxi involved in a single vehicle overturned type crash that resulted in 7 fatalities and 5 injured persons. RTMC Crash Investigation Unit members en-route to the scene. pic.twitter.com/GX4l9lp6Zm — Road Traffic Management Corporation (@TrafficRTMC) December 23, 2024

Limpopo N1 crash

The Mpumalanga crash follows another fatal crash in Limpopo on Sunday, which claimed seven lives and left five others injured.

This incident occurred in the early morning along the N1 road near Ga-Phasha village in the Molemole municipality of the Capricorn district.

Seven vehicles, including a minibus carrying passengers, were involved in the collision.

The crash claimed seven lives at the scene, while five others were transported to hospital with injuries.

READ MORE: Several dead in head-on crash involving minibus taxi in Eastern Cape

Investigations into the cause of the collision are ongoing.

Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety Violet Mathye expressed her condolences to the victims’ families and emphasised the need for vigilance on the roads.

“Much as we know that the festive season is for enjoyment, we urge our drivers and pedestrians alike to be more cautious when driving or walking along our roads,” Mathye said.

The MEC further stressed the shared responsibility of ensuring road safety.

“Road safety is the responsibility of all of us,” she added.

Festive season operations in Limpopo

Meanwhile, Deputy Police Minister Polly Boshielo highlighted the results of a festive season operational inspection tour in Limpopo.

The initiative led to several arrests and confiscations.

Boshielo revealed that 15 suspects were arrested for various crimes, including assault, malicious damage to property, and fraud.

“Additionally, 13 fines were issued for violations of the Liquor Act during raids at liquor outlets.

“Six illegal immigrants were arrested at the roadblock on the R71, and 38 traffic summonses were issued, totalling R2,945,” the minister said in a statement.

NOW READ: Road fatalities increase as Hlengwa warns against ‘cooldrink’ bribery