By Jarryd Westerdale

4 Feb 2025

Multiple fatalities after mass shooting at KZN tavern

Police have yet to confirm the details, but it is believed that two off-duty officers are among the deceased.

At least four have been killed following a tavern shooting in Sunbumbili.

Police and IPSS MEdical Rescue at the scene of a tavern shooting in Sundumbili. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

At least four people have been killed after a shooting at a tavern in KwaZulu-Natal.

The shooting occurred at around 11pm on 3 February at a drinking establishment in the Sundumbili area just northwest of Mandeni.

Reports from the scene relay that two police members were among the injured.

At least four dead

Police have yet to confirm the details of the incident, but IPSS Medical Rescue did attend to the scene.

The first responders state that at least eight people were shot, including two off-duty police officers.

Three victims were declared dead on the scene, while five others were taken to a nearby clinic for treatment.

One off-duty officer was among those killed at the tavern, while the second succumbed to his injuries at the clinic.

“The remaining 4 victims, sustaining injuries ranging from moderate to critical, were stabilised on scene by IPSS Medical Rescue Advanced Life Support and clinic staff. They were all transported to a more suitable facility for further care,” stated IPPS.

KZN police were contacted for comment, and their response will be added once received.

This is a developing story. Hot refresh for the latest update.

