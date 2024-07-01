Praise for Naledi Pandor as Lamola takes over International relations

Pandor has been praised for the fearless and inspirational manner in which she executed her duties.

As Ronald Lamola takes over as the new Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, tributes have been pouring in for the former minister of the portfolio, Naledi Pandor.

Ramaphosa on Sunday signalled the continuation of South Africa’s foreign policy with the appointment of Lamola in a Cabinet announcement that included 32 ministers and 43 deputy ministers from different political parties who are part of the government of national unity (GNU).

Lamola, the former minister of justice and correctional services, takes over from Pandor.

Ramaphosa also announced Alvin Botes and Tandi Moraka as deputies.

Standing for justice

Pandor, who was appointed as the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation on 30 May 2019, was trending on social media platforms following a plethora of commendations and praise for her success in the portfolio.

However, Pandor’s stance on the Palestinian issue aggrieved Jewish lobby groups and others on the international stage.

Pandor’s son Haroon praised her for standing for justice.

“You served with absolute dignity and integrity, madam. Fought for an international system based on equality and just application of International Law. Dr Naledi Pandor. Alhamdulillah. Allahuakbar.”

Diplomatic genius

Reuben Wambui, the founder of the Kenya Climate Directory, said Pandor will be missed.

“Among diplomats and politicians, one person I enjoy listening to is Naledi Pandor, South Africa’s Foreign Minister. Madam Naledi speaks with so much intellect, poise and depth, it’s so hard not to take her seriously. It’s absolutely amazing listening to her speak!

“I’m saddened to see Naledi Pandor leave the Cabinet. She is the true embodiment of diplomatic genius and we will really miss to see her conduct on the world stage. Thank you, Naledi for your excellent service!” Ambui wrote.

Naser El Tibi also praised Pandor for standing up for the Palestinian people.

“Thank you Dr Naledi Pandor for your service to the people of South Africa, solidarity with the Palestinian cause, humanity and struggle for justice.”

Activist for humanity

Her daughter, Aisha Pandor, said her mother has been an ANC member and activist for all of her life.

“Since I was almost 9 years old, she has served as a member of South Africa’s democratic government. During those three decades, she has led with dedication, integrity, intelligence, wisdom, a love for her country, and a focus on principles, those held high by her religion, upbringing, country and party.

“Yesterday, I told her for the countless time, how much I love her, how much she inspires me and how proud I am of her. I’m excited for this next stage in her life, which I know will be anything but idle. It will undoubtedly be focussed on creating positive impact and on continuing to champion the causes of the underserved, voiceless and powerless,” Aisha said.

Many others have also shared their admiration and love for Pandor, saying the fearless manner in which she executed her duties is inspirational and that they have no doubt Lamola will continue the good work that the former international relations minister has done.

