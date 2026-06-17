NPA moves to preserve R21.5m in alleged Absa banking scam

According to the NPA, the FIC swiftly issued directives to Absa Bank to freeze funds held in nine bank accounts

A sophisticated online banking scam that allegedly siphoned more than R21.5 million from a Mpumalanga company has prompted urgent action by the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU).

The AFU recently secured a preservation of property order against nine bank accounts believed to have received proceeds of the alleged crime.

According to NPA regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa, the money was fraudulently diverted from the bank account of Middelburg-based company Jormid earlier this year.

How the alleged scam unfolded

Nyuswa said the incident began on 21 May 2026 when Jormid’s financial manager, Mrs Jordaan, received WhatsApp messages purportedly from the company’s bank, Absa.

“The messages indicated that ‘suspicious transactions’ had been detected on Jormid’s business account and requested her to confirm whether she had authorised them,” Nyuswa said.

After Jordaan indicated that she did not recognise the transactions, she received a telephone call from a person claiming to be an official from Absa’s fraud division.

“The caller requested her assistance in cancelling the suspicious transactions,” said Nyuswa.

During the call, Jordaan was instructed to approve electronic links sent to her cellphone.

“While still communicating with the scammer, Jordaan was informed by a colleague that several substantial transactions, amounting to approximately R21.55 million, had been processed from Jormid’s bank account without authorisation,” Nyuswa said.

Jordaan immediately reported the matter to Absa’s fraud department and opened a criminal case with the South African Police Service (Saps) in Middelburg.

Urgent intervention

The matter was subsequently referred to the AFU, which launched an investigation and sought urgent intervention from the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

According to the NPA, the FIC swiftly issued directives to Absa Bank to freeze funds held in nine bank accounts suspected of receiving the proceeds of the fraud.

“Armed with the evidence gathered during the investigation and the FIC’s intervention, the AFU approached the Middelburg High Court on an urgent ex parte basis and successfully obtained a preservation of property order against the nine Absa Bank accounts on 12 June 2026,” Nyuswa said.

She added that the order prevents the dissipation of the suspected proceeds of crime, valued at approximately R21.55 million, while forfeiture proceedings continue in the high court.

Arrests expected

A criminal investigation remains underway, with suspects expected to face charges including fraud, theft and money laundering.

“The NPA remains committed to combating cybercrime, safeguarding the interests of victims and ensuring that the proceeds of unlawful activities are preserved and ultimately forfeited in accordance with the law,” Nyuswa said.